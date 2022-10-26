Beyonce Confirms "Renaissance" World Tour 2023, and The Beyhive Is Rightfully Freaking Out

Ring the alarm! Beyoncé has surprised fans and hinted at a world tour for her album Renaissance scheduled to begin in the Summer of 2023. On Saturday, October 22, Variety reports that at the WACO Theater‘s Wearable Art Gala, the singer auctioned off a package that included two tickets to one of her upcoming concerts a year from now. Although she hasn’t officially confirmed that a tour will take place, fans are ecstatic and shared pictures of the auction online. 

 

For the first time since her 2018 On the Run II Tour, Solange's big sis will take to the stage and like a supernova, will provide a spectacular show that only she is capable of doing. At Art Gala, which was a charity event hosted by Keke Palmer, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Blue Ivy came to aid the theater (which was founded by Beyoncé’s mother and stepfather) in raising money to support their artistic programs and promote diversity in the arts. The fundraiser was Harlem Nights-themed and featured performances by Andra Day, Chloe & Halle Bailey. 

 

 

Variety described the concert ticket package as being “Valued at a total of $20,000, United [Airlines] x WACO offers you a chance to see Beyoncé on her ‘Renaissance’ tour starting in the summer of 2023 at any of United’s national and international destinations around the world. This prize is complete with 2 first-class international United Airlines Polaris tickets to select cities with 3-night hotel accommodations at a Marriott property. And, to one of the most sought-after musical performances of all time, 2 concert tickets to Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ 2023 tour with a guided backstage tour with Miss Tina [Beyoncé’s mother]!’”  

 

The Summer 2023 Tour follows the release of the singer’s latest album, Renaissance, which came out on July 29, 2022. Beyoncé’s 7th studio album has 16-tracks and was released by Parkwood Entertainment and Columbia Records, with lead single was “Break My Soul" featuring former covergirl Big FreediaRenaissance was her first release since 2016's Lemonade

 News of the tour went viral on Saturday night and since then fans have been expressing their excitement all over social media. 

 

 

Although the singer hasn’t officially announced tour dates, fans are thrilled about the possibility. We'll be waiting with baited breath Queen Bey. 

