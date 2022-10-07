Wet Leg, Cat Power Included on Good Music To Ensure Safe Abortion Access To All Compilation: Today Only

For today Oct. 7th only, Good Music and Noise For Now has announced there will be a one time sale for the compilation album Good Music To Ensure Safe Abortion Access To All. The compilation album features exclusive never-before-heard songs, remixes, live demos and much more. Contributing artists such as Wet Leg, Tegan and Sara, Maya Hawke, David Byrne, and many more will be featured on the album. Additionally, you can pre-order t-shirts that feature Kim Gordon’s Liberate Abortion artwork via Noise For Now: https://noisefornow.org/shop

The overturning of Roe v. Wade has been devastating to many women across the U.S. Noise For Now, who are working with Abortion Care Network, support many independent abortion clinics. 100% of the proceeds will be donated to non-profit organizations to provide access to abortion care, and sends a direct message that Reproductive Rights are human rights! 

The Communications Director at Abortion Care Network, Jay Thibodeau, gave a recent statement, “Donating to keep clinics open in every state makes a huge difference to those who need care, and bold, public support for indie providers is deeply meaningful. It also matters that people who have, provide, and support abortion know that they are not alone: most people in the US support the right to abortion, and we are less alone when we can see and join unified, unapologetic calls to liberate abortion." 

Order this amazing comp TODAY!! 

artwork by Kim Gordon

Jazmyne Hambrick is a senior at Life University, and She is pursuing her bachelor's degree in Human Ecology/Media and Communications. Jazmyne enjoys spending most of her time painting, reading, and watching Grown-ish. Follow her on instagram @ Jazpinkk_
Tags: Abortion , music , wet leg , cat power , compilation

