M.I.A. Releases New Boss Bitch Anthem "Beep" From Upcoming Album "MATA" and We're Obsessed With It

Details
IN Music

Screen Shot 2022 09 30 at 10.37.28 AM b0582

If you’re looking for a song that channels boss-bitch vibes and emphasizes the importance of being yourself and being heard, you should stream M.I.A’s new single, “Beep.” On September 30, 2022, British rapper and singer M.I.A .released the electronic dance-inspiring song of the year: “Beep.” The drop comes just ahead of the release of her sixth studio album, MATA, which is set to hit streaming platforms on October 14.  

 The rhythm-heavy song makes you want to move your hips and sing along to the catchy lyrics about taking charge and being heard. With lyrics like “you can be who you wanna be” and “be free, like you already knew,” M.I.A. leaves listeners no choice but to embrace their true selves. She goes on to empower her listeners further with the lyrics, “used the pen on men and made a dent” and “bring a noise, make it count, yeah, do it again.” Throughout the song, M.I.A. inspires us all to use our voices to promote the social and political change we wish to see. 

The English rapper and singer burst onto the hip-hop and electronic music scene in 2004, and since then has become known for her songs “Paper Planes,” “Borders,” and “Bad Girls.” In her music, M.I.A. is known for highlighting political and social issues including immigration, feminism, identity, war, and more. Prior to the release of “Beep,” the singer also gave fans a sneak preview of the album with her singles “The One” and “Popular”. M.I.A. revealed her tracklist to fans on September 30 via Twitter. Her 13-track album is to be released through Island Records

 

ADVERTISEMENT

 

“Beep” is available to stream on Apple Music, Spotify, and more. 

Screen Shot 2022 09 30 at 10.33.25 AM 67ebf

Images courtesy of Island Records 

Maya Mehrara is a senior at the NYU Gallatin School of Individualized Study pursuing a degree in Theater, Creative Writing, and Women's Studies. She lives in the East Village and enjoys reading, playing guitar, and spoiling her cats. You can follow her at @mehrara_maya
Tags: beep , MATA , M.I.A , rapper , singer , British , single , tracks , album , music , the one , popular , “Paper Planes” , “Borders” , “Bad Girls , politics , immigration , identity , feminism , warfare

Support Feminist Media!
During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com.
Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

 DONATE NOW

Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

sorin gheorghita 094mP CBdpM unsplash 0a153

Does it get any butter than this? The Butter board is the new viral food trend, and we are here for it.

Celeste Ng credit Kieran Kesner f4748

Celebrated Author Celeste Ng Discusses Her Writing Process For Her New Book, "Our Missing Hearts"

Screen Shot 2022 09 30 at 10.37.28 AM b0582

M.I.A. Releases New Boss Bitch Anthem "Beep" From Upcoming Album "MATA" and We're Obsessed With It

20220711 BUST AmyTristan EbruYildiz 229 2 WEB bc8e1

"Trans Love is a Celebration": Three Trans 4 Trans Couples Share Their Love Stories

a2191847846 16 df639

Wet Leg, Cat Power Included on Good Music To Ensure Safe Abortion Access To All Compilation: Today Only

Tina Film522 N1A0843.pg dfb9f

Here's How Tina Estrella Sports A Spooky Style All Year Round

Upcoming Events

View Full Calendar