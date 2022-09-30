Album of the Week: Yeah Yeah Yeahs' "Cool It Down" Transcends Space, Place, and Time. Listen Here

Details
IN Music

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Cool It Down Press Photo by David Black 1f275

YEAH YEAH YEAHS

Cool It Down

(Secretly Canadian)

Nearly a decade-long hiatus didn’t stop the Yeah Yeah Yeahs from bringing their all to Cool It Down. The project brings us everything we’ve come to know and love about the group, with some obvious evolution.The first single, “Spitting Off the Edge of the World,” reintroduces the beautifully haunting vocals of Karen O, mixed with the coos of Perfume Genius. Other standouts, like “Love Bomb,” are breathy and erotic, while “Wolf” delivers bouncy synths for what is destined to appear on a movie soundtrack. The energy ramps up for “Fleez” and “Burning,” but then chills back down for “Blacktop” and picks back up for “Different Today.” The project ends with pure poetry (literally) on “Mars.” Despite having only eight tracks, Cool It Down brings a deeply layered experience, joining together new and forever fans. Transcending place, space, and time as always, Yeah Yeah Yeahs have yet another hit on their hands. 

Listen to the album below:

ADVERTISEMENT

This article was originally published in BUST's Fall 2022 edition. Subscribe today!

Photo by David Black

Tags: yeah yeah yeahs cool it down bust magazine fall 2022 album review music rock alternative

