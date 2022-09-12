Santigold Is Back With Genre-Bending "Spirituals," Her First Full-Length Album In 6 Years

Details
IN Music

Santigold by Frank Ockenfels Movement 7 3633 4 Medium 9492b

Santigold
Spirituals
(Little Jerk)

Santigold is back. Spirituals marks the singer/songwriter's first release since I Don't Want: The Gold Fire Sessions 2018 mixtape, and her first full-length since 2016's 99¢. The mom of three took advantage of 2020's lockdown to reconnect with her artistry, enlisting a prodigious set of producers and collaborators.

As the title reveals, she tapped into the sustenance of Black spirituals for inspiration to get over a famine of creativity. "[The title] touched on the idea of Negro spirituals, which were songs that served the purpose of getting Black people through the un-get-throughable," she says in the press release for the album.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the thematic "High Priestess" and "Witness", the singler employs her trademark space oddity chant, scolding the haters who dare to count her out. "My Horror" recaps the mind-withering despair of quarantine, backed by the nursery rhyme melodies that cleverly heighten the eeriness. Synths and cymbals decorate the up-speed journey of "Fall First" to the call-and-response of a Black church service. 

Spirituals bravely ushers us into an unknown future, Santigold's auspicious blessing to us all. 

By Camille Collins

ADVERTISEMENT

Photo: (Santigold) Frank Ockenfels

This article originally appeared in BUST's Fall 2022 print edition. Subscribe today!

Camille A. Collins is the author of the novel The Exene Chronicles and a recipient of the South Carolina Short Fiction Prize. She likes writing about music and has contributed features and reviews to The New York Amsterdam News, AFROPUNKBUST, and other publications.  She lives in New York City. Find her on Instagram @camillecollinsauthor
Tags: Santigold , santigold album , santigold spirituals ,  99¢ LP , santigold witness , I Don't Want: The Gold Fire Sessions , little jerk records

Support Feminist Media!
During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com.
Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

 DONATE NOW

Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

rev 1 DWD 06560r High Res JPEG 06f5b

Hillary Clinton's New Podcast "Gutsy" Profiles Women Who Inspire: Our Top 10 Pop Culture Picks For Fall

041919 oC AlYankovic 366 COLORFINAL 74031

"Weird Al" Yankovic Gets The Celebrity Treatment With New Biopic "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" Starring Daniel Radcliffe

eric nopanen 72eYgGJVzQM unsplash b31f1

Let's strip down to it: Strippers are unionizing and demanding basic work rights

DX9A2871-2_FLAT_R1_f9cb6_319a0.jpg

Beth Ditto Talks Switch To Acting, and Latest Role In The Country Music Drama "Monarch." Plus, New Music From Gossip?

2022 BUST GINA PRINCE BYTHEWOOD DIGITAL nalanihmelo 36 58bf7

Gina Prince-Bythewood On Directing Viola Davis In Her New Film "The Woman King," The Tale Of An All-Female Army In West Africa

Santigold by Frank Ockenfels Movement 7 3633 4 Medium 9492b

Santigold Is Back With Genre-Bending "Spirituals," Her First Full-Length Album In 6 Years

Upcoming Events

View Full Calendar