Album of the Week: Big Joanie's "Back Home" Delivers Heavy and Heartfelt '90s, Feminist-Punk Nostalgia

Back Home

“In My Arms” showcases the London-based trio’s seamless harmonies and tight musicianship with an infectious groove reminiscent of the best indie rock of the post-punk era. Replete with synths and swooning vocals, the storytelling on songs like “Insecure” and “Today” conjure the emotional introspection of the new romantics; the driving beat on “Sainted” evokes the fast cars and refracted lights of London on a rainy night. Emo for grownups, Big Joanie summons diverse eras and sounds with a unique alchemy all its own.

