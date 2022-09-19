Album of the Week: Big Joanie's "Back Home" Delivers Heavy and Heartfelt '90s, Feminist-Punk Nostalgia

Details
IN Music

BigJoanie3 credit Sam Keeler 1f746

Big Joanie

Back Home

 “In My Arms” showcases the London-based trio’s seamless harmonies and tight musicianship with an infectious groove reminiscent of the best indie rock of the post-punk era. Replete with synths and swooning vocals, the storytelling on songs like “Insecure” and “Today” conjure the emotional introspection of the new romantics; the driving beat on “Sainted” evokes the fast cars and refracted lights of London on a rainy night. Emo for grownups, Big Joanie summons diverse eras and sounds with a unique alchemy all its own.

This article originally appeared in BUST's Fall 2022 print edition. Subscribe today!

header: Sam Keeler 

 

Camille A. Collins is the author of the novel The Exene Chronicles and a recipient of the South Carolina Short Fiction Prize. She likes writing about music and has contributed features and reviews to The New York Amsterdam News, AFROPUNKBUST, and other publications.  She lives in New York City. Find her on Instagram @camillecollinsauthor
Tags: big joanie , 90's sound , punk bands , Black punk band , British punk band , “In My Arms” , big joanie songs , bands from London

