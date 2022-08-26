Watch Sleater-Kinney, Fred Armisen, and Courtney Barnett Get Physical in This Powerful Tribute to Olivia Newton-John

Details
IN Music

fullsizeoutput 1015 7b6b3

Watching Sleater-Kinney, Courtney Barnett, and Fred Armisen cover Olivia Newton-John’s “Physical” on Saturday night in Oregon was a delightful surprise to conclude a show packed with knockout performances. Curated by Barnett herself, the touring Here & There Festival brought in a wide variety of artists, differing based on the venue location across the country, for an end-of-summer musical extravaganza.  

For the closing act, Sleater-Kinney called the other musicians on to the stage for “Physical.” In addition to Sleater-Kinney and Barnett, the Oregon show featured Fred Armisen (known for SNL and his role on Portlandia, in which he starred opposite Carrie Brownstein, a member of Sleater-Kinney) performing his “Standup for Drummers” act live. The musicians donned classic 80s headbands and employed aerobic-style dance moves in commemoration of Olivia Newton-John’s iconic style.

ADVERTISEMENT

 

This tender, playful tribute was an unexpected pivot from the punk rock tones of Sleater-Kinney, who emerged from the feminist punk movement Riot Grrrl in Olympia, Washington in the 1990s. However, the audience went along with it eagerly—dancing and singing to the warmly familiar refrain of “Physical” that many of us have grown up hearing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Courtney Barnett and Sleater-Kinney—which today consists of Brownstein and Corin Tucker, following the departure of Janet Weiss—have a shared history of bold and personal musical exploration. From the Sleater-Kinney cameo in Barnett’s "Elevator Operator” music video to their back-to-back prodigious performances during the Here & There Festival, these three women are a musical powerhouse to be reckoned with.

As musicians and fans everywhere remember Olivia Newton-John’s wide-reaching legacy, The Here & There Festival this summer gave us the precious opportunity to join together in song, honoring Newton-John in perhaps the best way we can: through her music. 

Top Photo: YouTube video by Justin Filip

Grace is a senior at Kenyon College. Currently living in Vancouver WA, Grace enjoys road trips, podcasts, crossword puzzles, and spending time in nature.
Tags: Here & There Festival , Courtney Barnett , Sleater-Kinney , Fred Armisen , Olivia Newton-John , Physical , Oregon concert , Carrie Brownstein , Portlandia , Corin Tucker , “Standup for Drummers” , Riot Grrrl

Support Feminist Media!
During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com.
Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

 DONATE NOW

Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

womens-march-g5803d1214_1920_1_d5d29.jpg

Johnny Depp Supporters Want To #ShutDownWomensMarch Because WHAT?

Captura de pantalla 2022 08 22 a las 5.17.59 p c4331

Sharp Stick: Lena Dunham's Dive Into Sex, Lovability, & The Space In Between

Sam-Richardson-x-Amanda-Lopez---8185-copy_31862.jpg

“To Deny Your Inner Nerd Is To Deny Happiness." Actor Sam Richardson On Imposter Syndrome And His New Role In "Hocus Pocus 2"

Britney Spears and Elton John

Britney Spears & Elton John Just Released a Video of Their Brand-New Duet and It’s Fantastic

fullsizeoutput 1015 7b6b3

Watch Sleater-Kinney, Fred Armisen, and Courtney Barnett Get Physical in This Powerful Tribute to Olivia Newton-John

vTJEO8oE_ba771.jpg

Why Audio Erotica Is Giving Women An Aural Fixation. Plus, 3 Places You Can Listen To It

attachment thiswomanswork 31f4b

Read Behind-the-Scenes Accounts Of Several Female Musicians' Lives In the Industry in This Woman's Work: Essays on Music

Margot Price d9a8c

Margo Price Gets Busy With Brand-New Music, Podcast, and Memoir

Defend Abortion Rights Maintain the Rage 52203843046 66ad8

PSA: Trigger Laws Illegalize Abortion in Texas and Tennessee, More States To Follow Suit

Upcoming Events

View Full Calendar