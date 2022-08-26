Margo Price Gets Busy With Brand-New Music, Podcast, and Memoir

Details
IN Music

 Margot Price d9a8c

Musician, feminist, and activist, Margo Price, has been multitasking, to say the least. First off there’s her new song, Been to The Mountain, and an accompanying video which is, uh, rather trippy. The song, according to Margo, “is part one of an introspective trip into our subconscious. It is the perfect continuation of my search for freedom in my art and freedom in the modern age. Ms. Price’s latest musical gem combines fuzzy guitars, garage rock Hammond organ, and harpsichord which all work together perfectly complementing Margo’s soulful, wrenching vocals and thoughtful lyrics. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Margo’s podcast, Runaway Horses, is now available for listening on Sonos Radio. Her first guest up will be the iconic musician/activist, Emmylou Harris. Also, Margo’s debut memoir, Maybe We’ll Make It,, will be available October 4th and she will embark on a national book tour throughout October and November. You can catch Margo and her killer band live including at Farm Aid in September and with Wilco at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre. For further tour dates please visit margoprice.net

 Back To The Mountain bb2b4

Photo (top) by Alysse Gafkjen 

Tags: Margo Price , Been to the Mountain , Runaway Horses , podcast , memoir , Maybe We'll Make It

Support Feminist Media!
During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com.
Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

 DONATE NOW

Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

womens-march-g5803d1214_1920_1_d5d29.jpg

Johnny Depp Supporters Want To #ShutDownWomensMarch Because WHAT?

Captura de pantalla 2022 08 22 a las 5.17.59 p c4331

Sharp Stick: Lena Dunham's Dive Into Sex, Lovability, & The Space In Between

Sam-Richardson-x-Amanda-Lopez---8185-copy_31862.jpg

“To Deny Your Inner Nerd Is To Deny Happiness." Actor Sam Richardson On Imposter Syndrome And His New Role In "Hocus Pocus 2"

Britney Spears and Elton John

Britney Spears & Elton John Just Released a Video of Their Brand-New Duet and It’s Fantastic

fullsizeoutput 1015 7b6b3

Watch Sleater-Kinney, Fred Armisen, and Courtney Barnett Get Physical in This Powerful Tribute to Olivia Newton-John

vTJEO8oE_ba771.jpg

Why Audio Erotica Is Giving Women An Aural Fixation. Plus, 3 Places You Can Listen To It

attachment thiswomanswork 31f4b

Read Behind-the-Scenes Accounts Of Several Female Musicians' Lives In the Industry in This Woman's Work: Essays on Music

Margot Price d9a8c

Margo Price Gets Busy With Brand-New Music, Podcast, and Memoir

Defend Abortion Rights Maintain the Rage 52203843046 66ad8

PSA: Trigger Laws Illegalize Abortion in Texas and Tennessee, More States To Follow Suit

Upcoming Events

View Full Calendar