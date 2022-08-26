Margo Price Gets Busy With Brand-New Music, Podcast, and Memoir

Musician, feminist, and activist, Margo Price, has been multitasking, to say the least. First off there’s her new song, Been to The Mountain, and an accompanying video which is, uh, rather trippy. The song, according to Margo, “is part one of an introspective trip into our subconscious. It is the perfect continuation of my search for freedom in my art and freedom in the modern age.” Ms. Price’s latest musical gem combines fuzzy guitars, garage rock Hammond organ, and harpsichord which all work together perfectly complementing Margo’s soulful, wrenching vocals and thoughtful lyrics.

Margo’s podcast, Runaway Horses, is now available for listening on Sonos Radio. Her first guest up will be the iconic musician/activist, Emmylou Harris. Also, Margo’s debut memoir, Maybe We’ll Make It,, will be available October 4th and she will embark on a national book tour throughout October and November. You can catch Margo and her killer band live including at Farm Aid in September and with Wilco at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre. For further tour dates please visit margoprice.net.

Photo (top) by Alysse Gafkjen