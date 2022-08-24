Read Behind-the-Scenes Accounts Of Several Female Musicians' Lives In the Industry in This Woman's Work: Essays on Music

attachment thiswomanswork 31f4bCompiled and edited by musician Kim Gordon and writer Sinéad GleesonThis Woman’s Work comprises 16 essays on and by an assortment of talented creators including Rachel Kushner, Maggie Nelson, Margo Jefferson, and more. The unifying theme encompasses a broad range of the female experience of music, including Jenn Pelly on Lucinda Williams (“The Highway”), Anne Enright on Laurie Anderson (“Fan Girl”), Fatima Bhutto on dictatorships and the power of music (“Songs of Exile”), and Ottessa Moshfegh on transformative piano lessons (“Victoria”). As Heather Leigh writes in the introduction, “Music catches you. You can’t explain it, you have to experience it, and these essays are more scores than explanations, pieces that honor the music and are rooted in autobiography to get closer to it; rich articulations of experience.” –Emily Nokes

Photo by Hachette Books/White Rabbit

This article originally appeared in BUST's Summer 2022 print edition. Subscribe today!

Emily Nokes is BUST's music editor.
