Your Insider Guide To The Outside Lands: San Francisco's Highly Anticipated Summer Music Fest

If you’re heading to Outside Lands: https://www.sfoutsidelands.com/ this year, check out some of the BUSTy artists we think you would love. We’ve linked their set times and stages below.
SZA 8/5
8:45 PM - 9:55 PM Lands End
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCO5IQ70V7l-XpHW40HwaGsw
PHOEBE BRIDGERS 8/5
8:35 PM - 9:50 PM Twin Peaks
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh4PO1W9tVmHujIPZnfK8TQ
THE MARÍAS 8/5
6:55 PM - 7:45 PM Twin Peaks
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChmZkdugBmAP_zpyzayv6VQ
SAMPA THE GREAT 8/5
4:35 PM - 5:15 PM Panhandle
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHPHV1vMBvc-hce4Z5xP88A
HIATUS KAIYOTE 8/5
4:10 PM - 5:00 PM Lands End
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmD8TDgJxofPfxA8GTpaCCQ
ASHE 8/5
3:45 PM - 4:35 PM Twin Peaks
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYx21h__0wVW2wBWX7sQP1A
LIDO PIMIENTA 8/5
3:00 PM - 3:40 PM Panhandle
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPfz16ao-2v68HDN3weu9Jg
FAYE WEBSTER 8/5
2:40 PM - 3:30 PM Sutro
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCH57KByX2zRMnfyIEbMKnpA
THE BETHS 8/5
12:45 PM - 1:30 PM Twin Peaks
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoobMAB47QLLWOs2_uw33Rw
THE BLSSM 8/5
12:00 PM - 12:40 PM Panhandle
https://www.youtube.com/c/THEBLOSSOM97
GREEN DAY 8/6
8:25 PM - 9:55 PM Lands End
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqC_GY2ZiENFz2pwL0cSfAw
KALI UCHIS 8/6
8:55 PM - 9:55 PM Twin Peaks
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQTuAezPu6MOpcIJ1Tz9dNA
RINA SAWAYAMA 8/6
7:05 PM - 8:05 PM Twin Peaks
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVI-gmqb3PhWwecTigx8P7Q
THUY 8/6
6:20 PM - 7:00 PM Panhandle
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDf0DcvRNzdkK7L_Mchu12g
EMPRESS OF 8/6
4:10 PM - 5:00 PM Sutro
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClc6xFj1RFSNrklVTzGmHnQ
ANNA LUNOE 8/6
3:55 PM - 4:55 PM Twin Peaks
https://www.youtube.com/user/AnnaLunoeOfficial
ZOE WEES 8/6
2:20 PM - 3:10 PM Twin Peaks
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQam2rlpwMx1YlvBN8PSS2A
MICHELLE 8/6
12:50 PM - 1:35 PM Twin Peaks
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLgdaHCBkZ79BGKCleNjMmQ
JOPLYN 8/6
12:45 PM - 2:15 PM SOMA Tent
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgj-vVeyUQn8zzRIC0JXz7w
L'RAIN 8/6
12:15 PM - 1:00 PM Sutro
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6uHGuv2IeMZ5-0HovMiNdw
SALEM ILESE 8/6
12:05 PM - 12:45 PM Panhandle
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2W_8mL9ifyQ
THE LINDA LINDAS 8/6
12:00 PM - 12:45 PM Lands End
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEwkC0_dBZwR0y10NnQztlw
MITSKI 8/7
8:10 PM - 9:20 PM Sutro
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-GjYlrAWIHgwNDnbFHZ77g
BABY TATE 8/7
7:30 PM - 8:15 PM Panhandle
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPiOvk9Hhcgks7rSZlLmUQQ
KIM PETRAS 8/7
6:30 PM - 7:30 PM Twin Peaks
https://www.youtube.com/c/kimpetras
PUSSY RIOT 8/7
4:10 PM - 4:50 PM Panhandle
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQYcCfKYfYMcuCsem8z5CyQ
WET LEG 8/7
4:00 PM - 4:50 PM Sutro
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIuyI9I_DlDwxykE7Kt7h2g
AMBER MARK 8/7
2:30 PM - 3:15 PM Lands End
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6o3I4-QYV29D9xYAbFlLkA
GRIFF 8/7
1:50 PM - 2:35 PM Twin Peaks
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIY8ucMI3c54m9P35x6UZOw
CASSANDRA JENKINS 8/7
12:05 PM - 12:50 PM Sutro
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCybnLKIrbGcRK_cvKy6u0gQ
Top Image Credit: Kali Uchis Live (Call Me If You Get Lost Tour)
Graphic Credit: Outside Lands official
—Maggie Tam Clark & Ilysa Berger
Grace is a senior at Kenyon College. Currently living in Vancouver WA, Grace enjoys road trips, podcasts, crossword puzzles, and spending time in nature.