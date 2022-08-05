Your Insider Guide To The Outside Lands: San Francisco's Highly Anticipated Summer Music Fest

If you’re heading to Outside Lands: https://www.sfoutsidelands.com/ this year, check out some of the BUSTy artists we think you would love. We’ve linked their set times and stages below.

SZA 8/5

8:45 PM - 9:55 PM Lands End 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCO5IQ70V7l-XpHW40HwaGsw

 

PHOEBE BRIDGERS 8/5

8:35 PM - 9:50 PM Twin Peaks

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh4PO1W9tVmHujIPZnfK8TQ

 

THE MARÍAS 8/5

6:55 PM - 7:45 PM Twin Peaks 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChmZkdugBmAP_zpyzayv6VQ

 

SAMPA THE GREAT 8/5

4:35 PM - 5:15 PM Panhandle

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHPHV1vMBvc-hce4Z5xP88A

 

HIATUS KAIYOTE 8/5

4:10 PM - 5:00 PM Lands End

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmD8TDgJxofPfxA8GTpaCCQ

 

ASHE 8/5

3:45 PM - 4:35 PM Twin Peaks

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYx21h__0wVW2wBWX7sQP1A 

LIDO PIMIENTA 8/5

3:00 PM - 3:40 PM Panhandle

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPfz16ao-2v68HDN3weu9Jg

 

FAYE WEBSTER 8/5

2:40 PM - 3:30 PM Sutro

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCH57KByX2zRMnfyIEbMKnpA

 

THE BETHS 8/5

12:45 PM - 1:30 PM Twin Peaks

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoobMAB47QLLWOs2_uw33Rw

 

THE BLSSM 8/5

12:00 PM - 12:40 PM Panhandle

https://www.youtube.com/c/THEBLOSSOM97

 

GREEN DAY 8/6

8:25 PM - 9:55 PM Lands End

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqC_GY2ZiENFz2pwL0cSfAw

 

KALI UCHIS 8/6

8:55 PM - 9:55 PM Twin Peaks

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQTuAezPu6MOpcIJ1Tz9dNA

 

RINA SAWAYAMA 8/6

7:05 PM - 8:05 PM Twin Peaks

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVI-gmqb3PhWwecTigx8P7Q

 

THUY 8/6

6:20 PM - 7:00 PM Panhandle

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDf0DcvRNzdkK7L_Mchu12g

 

EMPRESS OF 8/6

4:10 PM - 5:00 PM Sutro

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClc6xFj1RFSNrklVTzGmHnQ

 

ANNA LUNOE 8/6

3:55 PM - 4:55 PM Twin Peaks

https://www.youtube.com/user/AnnaLunoeOfficial

 

ZOE WEES 8/6

2:20 PM - 3:10 PM Twin Peaks

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQam2rlpwMx1YlvBN8PSS2A

 

MICHELLE 8/6

12:50 PM - 1:35 PM Twin Peaks

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLgdaHCBkZ79BGKCleNjMmQ

 

JOPLYN 8/6

12:45 PM - 2:15 PM SOMA Tent

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgj-vVeyUQn8zzRIC0JXz7w

 

L'RAIN 8/6

12:15 PM - 1:00 PM Sutro

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6uHGuv2IeMZ5-0HovMiNdw

 

SALEM ILESE 8/6

12:05 PM - 12:45 PM Panhandle

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2W_8mL9ifyQ

 

THE LINDA LINDAS 8/6

12:00 PM - 12:45 PM Lands End

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEwkC0_dBZwR0y10NnQztlw

 

MITSKI 8/7

8:10 PM - 9:20 PM Sutro

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-GjYlrAWIHgwNDnbFHZ77g

 

BABY TATE 8/7  

7:30 PM - 8:15 PM Panhandle

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPiOvk9Hhcgks7rSZlLmUQQ

 

KIM PETRAS 8/7  

6:30 PM - 7:30 PM Twin Peaks

https://www.youtube.com/c/kimpetras

 

PUSSY RIOT 8/7

4:10 PM - 4:50 PM Panhandle

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQYcCfKYfYMcuCsem8z5CyQ

 

WET LEG 8/7

4:00 PM - 4:50 PM Sutro

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIuyI9I_DlDwxykE7Kt7h2g

 

AMBER MARK 8/7

2:30 PM - 3:15 PM Lands End

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6o3I4-QYV29D9xYAbFlLkA

 

GRIFF 8/7

1:50 PM - 2:35 PM Twin Peaks

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIY8ucMI3c54m9P35x6UZOw

 

CASSANDRA JENKINS 8/7

12:05 PM - 12:50 PM Sutro

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCybnLKIrbGcRK_cvKy6u0gQ

Top Image Credit: Kali Uchis Live (Call Me If You Get Lost Tour)

Graphic Credit: Outside Lands official 

—Maggie Tam Clark & Ilysa Berger

Grace is a senior at Kenyon College. Currently living in Vancouver WA, Grace enjoys road trips, podcasts, crossword puzzles, and spending time in nature.
