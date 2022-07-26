Watch The Linda Lindas Take On Bikini Kill's Classic "Rebel Girl" In This Holy Grail Of Summer Mosh Moments

The Linda Lindas played a killer show to an adoring all ages audience last night at NYC’s Bowery Ballroom. Fans ranging in ages from 7 to 70 danced and grooved in sync through out the night. The four young women (ages 11-17) are very musically accomplished to say the least, and really give it their all on stage. The evening’s set featured songs from their debut album, Growing Up (Epitaph Records), like “Talking To Myself,” “Why,” “Oh,” and the ever favorite “Racist, Sexist Boy. They also delivered cool covers of The Go-Gos “Tonight” and Bikini Kills “Rebel Girl” along with opening band Bacches. The LLs shared with the audience their heartfelt thanks for their presence and displayed their genuine excitement for playing a headline show in New York City. Guitarist Lucia de la Garza declared “We went to Joe Ramone Place today and right across the street is a Blondie Mural. This city is so cool!” Now it’s even cooler after having The Linda Lindas work their Rock ’n Roll magic all over the lower east side. Do NOT miss this fantabulous band play live as they conquer America. For upcoming tour dates and venues please visit thelindalindas.com for more information. Photo by Marietta Davis, Video by Michael Levine

Top Image: Marietta Davis

