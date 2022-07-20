Album Of The Week: Girlpool Gives Taxicab Confessions Vibes On 4th LP "Forgiveness"

Details
IN Music

GIRLPOOL

Forgiveness

(Anti-)

Girlpool’s maximalist fourth LP feels like a series of taxicab confessions in which Harmony Tividad and Avery Tucker aren’t afraid to say the quiet parts out loud. Both Tividad and Tucker bare their destructive kinks (hypnotizing opener “Nothing Gives Me Pleasure”) and dance with classic car-driving devils (the NIN-esque “Country Star”). But it’s not all hedonistic; with sweet strummer “See Me Now,” Tucker, who transitioned in 2018, unambiguously works through his relationship to masculinity. By mixing self-love with dreamy pop decadence, Girlpool debuts an ambitious new sound and proves why it is better to ask forgiveness than to get permission. –Shannon Carlin 

This article originally appeared in BUST's Summer 2022 print edition. Subscribe today!

Tags: girlpool , forgiveness LP , anti , harmony tividad , avery tucker , trans musicians

