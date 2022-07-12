Album of the Week: Sharon van Etten's "We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong" is a a Gorgeous Meditation on Love, Loss, and Motherhood—BUST Review

Details
IN Music

sharon_insta_74866.jpg

SHARON VAN ETTEN

We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong
(Jagjaguwar)

Sharon Van Etten is one of the best songwriters working today, and she’s also a fierce proponent of the old-school album—no skipping around, just listening straight through in the order she intended. Nowhere is that more apparent than on her sixth record, which Van Etten meticulously tracked and released without any advance singles. It’s not exactly a concept album, but all 10 songs taken together present a gorgeous meditation on love, loss, motherhood, and the grief of surviving a pandemic that’s claimed so many lives. It’s not all darkness, though; “Mistakes” is a danceable tune about the cathartic joy of fucking up, complete with a Seinfeld reference.  

