Margo Price Teams up with Mavis Staples to Fight for Repro Rights

Bad-ass Americana music sensation and activist, Margo Price, is, like many Americans, enraged and outraged by the recent SOCTUS decision to overturn Roe v Wade. Ms. Price and husband, Jeremy Ivy, have written a song, “Fight To Make It,” affirming the perseverance and solidarity for those whose human rights continue to be taken. This stellar track includes vocal contributions from singer-songwriter, Adia Victoria, and Gospel music legend Mavis Staples.

Margo declares that “Every day I see more of our rights stripped away in America. The right to reproductive health in this country has become a luxury for the wealthy. The United States has a higher maternal death rate than any other developed country. Black women in particular experience maternal mortality at a rate two to three times higher than white women. Tennessee now has stricter abortion laws than the Taliban. This should not be a political issue, or a religious issue, this is a human rights issue.

“Fight To Make It” is now available for purchase at bandcamp.com. All Proceeds from Bandcamp sales go to Noise For Now, a national initiative supporting grassroots organizations and abortion access.

Listen here but please support this cause by purchasing.

Photo by Angelina Castillo