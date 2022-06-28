Cocteau Twin's Vocalist Elizabeth Fraser is Back With a New Band, Sun's Signature and It's Perfect

Details
IN Music

signature_47f58.jpg

SUN’S SIGNATURE 

Self-titled

(Partisan Records)

The latest release from dream-pop and trip-hop legends Elizabeth Fraser (Cocteau Twins) and Damon Reece (Lupine Howl, Massive Attack) may have been years in the making, but it was worth the wait. Partners in both life and music, the duo meticulously crafted and collaborated on every intricate arrangement of this five-track EP. Some of the songs (“Golden Air,” “Make Lovely the Day”) materialized when Fraser did a rare live performance in 2012, while traces of others (“Underwater”) have been floating around since 2000. Pretty and peculiar melodies take shape through layers of instrumentation and Fraser’s angelic vocals. The result is a gem that became more brilliant with time. –Cindy Yogmas

Header photo: Ben Part

This article originally appeared in BUST's Summer 2022 print edition. Subscribe today!

