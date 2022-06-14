Tank and the Bangas Are Bringing It On Eclectic And Joyously Upbeat 3rd Album "Red Balloon"

Tank and the Bangas say their third studio album is “coming straight for your heart and your neck.” Like the New Orleans-based group themselves, Red Balloon brazenly blossoms into a rambunctious, free-flowing celebration that dives soul first into a heady nu-funk groove. Conceptually tied to Green Balloon, their latest release was intended to be a companion piece to its pensive 2019 predecessor. Post touring hiatus, a joyously colorful jam fest ensued instead, and each track came together in real time. At one with otherness and living-in-the-moment-centric, the quirky quintet enters its most artistically unified era with gusto. -Rachel Reed

 This review originally appeared in BUST's Spring 2022 print edition. Subscribe today!

