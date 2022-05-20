Calling all Kim Gordon fans!  Erica Dawn Lyle & Vice Cooler’s new single featuring Kim’s spoken word is FIRE

Details
IN Music

Kim Gordon, Erica Dawn Lyle and VIce Cooler 

Sonic Youth is known for plenty of musical hits, but “Kool Thing”, featuring lead-singer Kim Gordon’s gorgeously deadpan, anti-patriarchal monologue, is a song that is drilled into the brainfolds of anyone who came of age in, or just before, the riotgrrrl era. 

“Hey cool thing,” Gordon purrs, backed by a driving drum beat. “There’s something I gotta ask you. I just wanna know—what are you gonna do for me? I mean, are you gonna liberate us girls from male, white, corporate oppression?”

ADVERTISEMENT

And now, on Erica Dawn Lyle & Vice Cooler’s new single, “Debt Collector,” Gordon is back with a new monologue, spoken over a Sonic Youth-like discordant/echo-y guitar riff. Only this time, the subject of her spoken word isn’t sexism, but classism, and the financialization of housing.  “You’re not welcome/to the gated community / Don’t you wanna own one? / You gotta have cash. / Don’t you wanna own one? / Bring your soul."

ADVERTISEMENT

Unlike “Kool Thing,” the spoken word here isn’t just a section, but continues over the entire song, to great effect, and the screechy guitars are so reminiscent of an earlier age you can practically feel the sticky floor of CBGB’s under the soles of your Doc Martens just by listening.

The song is off the duo’s forthcoming release, LAND TRUST: Benefit for NEFOC (North East Farmers of Color), and it’’s not the only song with throwback vibes—the album out June 3, also features Kathleen Hanna, The Linda Lindas, Alice Bag, Satomi Matsuzaki (Deerhoof), Kelley Deal, Mike Watt, Ah-Mer-Ah-Su, The Raincoats, Katie Alice Greer (Priests), Palberta, Brontez Purnell and many more.

Listen to this track, and pre-order the album, below

Tags: Kim Gordon , Sonic Youth , Erica Dawn Lyle , Vice Cooler , No Wave , riot grrrl

Support Feminist Media!
During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com.
Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

 DONATE NOW

Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

wyron a GY38n9WKjQI unsplash 043a5

Mercury Retrograde Is In Full-Effect, Here's What It Is, and What It Means For Your Zodiac Sign

Tc3TfrJk 3d1d0

Cate Le Mon's Pompeii Features Elegantly Introspective Lyrics Over Pop-Forward Melodies

LIP STAIN 2 cb6a6 71991

Wonderskin's Lip Peel Is A Grown-Up Version of Your Favorite Childhood Beauty Hack

Kim Gordon, Erica Dawn Lyle and VIce Cooler

Calling all Kim Gordon fans!  Erica Dawn Lyle & Vice Cooler’s new single featuring Kim’s spoken word is FIRE

NONAME c8b36

Chicago Rapper Noname's Book Club And Radical Hood Library Are Dedicated To Uplifting BIPOC Voices And Educating The Incarcerated

images uploads gallery YUNA 2022 02 Photo Ajarina Hitomi 1 30234

Yuna, R&B's Malaysian Star, Is Back With Y5, A Collection of 5 Eps Set To Be Released Throughout The Year

Upcoming Events

View Full Calendar