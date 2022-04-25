Remembering Underrated Female Rapper and TLC Star, Lisa 'Left Eye" Lopes On The 20th Anniversary of Her Passing

“Energy never dies, it just transforms.”-Left Eye

20 years ago today, on April 25, 2002, the world lost rapper, singer, and hip-hop legend, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes. 1/3 of TLC, the best-selling American girl group of all time, Left Eye was just as known for her playful and introspective lyrics as she was for her style, creativity, and fiery personality. Left Eye’s unique sound, delivery, and charisma elevated any track she was featured on.

On the anniversary of her passing, we remember her legacy. Rest well, Queen. 

header photo: screenshot from youtube 

social media share photo: (L to R) Lisa "Left Eye” Lopes; Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas, Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins

 

 

 

 

Niesha is a writer, diversity editor, and traveler. Her bylines include Glamour, Mic.com, Business Insider, Women's Health, The Huffington Post, and many other publications. She is the digital editor for Bust. Keep up with her at brownandabroad.com 
