The Linda Lindas Are "Growing Up," and Their New Album By The Same Name, Has The Sound To Prove It

Details
IN Music

87875 TheLindaLindas GrowingUp 20e14

 THE LINDA LINDAS

Growing Up

(Epitaph)

Tween/teen Asian/Latinx band the Linda Lindas exploded into notoriety after appearing in Amy Poehler’s movie Moxie. And a performance of their song “Racist, Sexist Boy” went viral last spring, instantly resonating across ages and identities. “Growing up isn’t something you can make happen when you want it to,” guitarist/vocalist Lucia de la Garza points out on the title track of the band's first full-length. Yet the foursome intuitively employs punk rock to make headway on these growing pains throughout the album. The energetic and sharp songs are quintessential punk: simple in structure and relatable in message. Echoes of the classic sounds of bands like the Runaways,L7, and Brat mobile are renewed as the Linda Lindas makes its own mark.–ERIN WOLF

 

This review originally appeared in BUST's Spring 2022 print edition. Subscribe today!

