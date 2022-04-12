Album of the Week: "Wet Leg" by Wet Leg

When a brand new band can sell out its first headline tours based on the weight of just two songs, you know it's on to something. The first two singles from the self-titled album from Wet Leg (Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers) are, in fact, worthy of buzz—“Chaise Longue” is a masterclass in delivering innuendo-laden lines without cracking a smile (“Is your muffin buttered?/Would you like us to assign someone to butter your muffin?”), while “Wet Dream,” um, glistens with soaring harmonies and an updated Britpop catchiness.

Thankfully, the rest of the Isle of Wight duo’s debut does not disappoint (but also, two really good hits is more than most trad dude bands can boast!). Each track is sharp and distinctive, and while the unifying mood is fun, it’s also relatable, with themes of depression (“Being in Love”), social burnout (“Angelica,” “I Don’t Wanna Go Out”), and the queasiness of an evening spent doom-scrolling (“Oh No”). Wet Leg strikes a unique balance of humor, hook, and style, with lyrics as memorable as the music is contagious.

Photo by Hollie Fernando

<a href="https://wetleg.bandcamp.com/album/wet-leg">Wet Leg by Wet Leg</a>

Emily Nokes is BUST's music editor.