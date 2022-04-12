Album of the Week: "Wet Leg" by Wet Leg

Details
IN Music

Hollie Fernando WET LEG MAIN ret 240dpi fbab4

When a brand new band can sell out its first headline tours based on the weight of just two songs, you know it's on to something. The first two singles from the self-titled album from Wet Leg (Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers) are, in fact, worthy of buzz—“Chaise Longue” is a masterclass in delivering innuendo-laden lines without cracking a smile (“Is your muffin buttered?/Would you like us to assign someone to butter your muffin?”), while “Wet Dream,” um, glistens with soaring harmonies and an updated Britpop catchiness.

Thankfully, the rest of the Isle of Wight duo’s debut does not disappoint (but also, two really good hits is more than most trad dude bands can boast!). Each track is sharp and distinctive, and while the unifying mood is fun, it’s also relatable, with themes of depression (“Being in Love”), social burnout (“Angelica,” “I Don’t Wanna Go Out”), and the queasiness of an evening spent doom-scrolling (“Oh No”). Wet Leg strikes a unique balance of humor, hook, and style, with lyrics as memorable as the music is contagious.

ADVERTISEMENT

Photo by Hollie Fernando 

Emily Nokes is BUST's music editor.
Tags: Wet Leg , Music Review , Album Review , Alternative Music , British band , Music Album , Wet Leg Music , Stream Wet Leg , Indie music , Rhian Teasdale , Hester Chambers

Support Feminist Media!
During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com.
Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

 DONATE NOW

Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

BABA BLOG f0aa6

Covered In Wrinkles and Unapologetically Old, Baba Yaga Is The Bad-Ass Slavic Witch You Need To Know About

Hair Blueing39426 MollyCranna 7fcb6

A Little History On How The Blue-Haired Old Lady Trope Came To Be

linda inda cat eyeliner bust magazine 2022 72172

This Literal Cat-Eye Makeup Featuring the Linda Lindas, Gives New Meaning To Being A Cat Lady

Afire 04305 9e6a8

Keke Palmer Scores Big For Black Women And Liberation In "Alice" Now Streaming On Demand

SockCandyPearls JewelsBlackSheerSockandHeelsHolidayFashionSock 1080x bb7de

These 6 Vibrant and Trendy Pairs of Sheer Socks, Make Stepping Your Shoe Game Up, An Easy Feat

confirmed dfb19

It's In The Bag: Ketanji Brown Jackson Is Confirmed As The First Black Woman On The Supreme Court

taraji shaniqwa 54d06

Taraji P. Henson Was Just Appointed To The White House's HBCU Board Of Advisors – But What Does That Even Mean?

Maita WildForYou 2ef34

MAITA's "I Just Want to Be Wild for You" Is Melodic and Twangy, With Razor-Sharp Edge

Hollie Fernando WET LEG MAIN ret 240dpi fbab4

Album of the Week: "Wet Leg" by Wet Leg

Upcoming Events

View Full Calendar