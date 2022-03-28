Dream-Pop Band Beach House, Takes Us On a Genre-Bending Musical Odyssey On Massive 18-Track LP "Once Twice Melody"

BeachHouse OnceTwiceMelody 2191e

BEACH HOUSE
Once Twice Melody
(Sub Pop)

It’s hard to imagine how a new Beach House album could sound any more lush than their past work, but the duo has achieved the impossible on their eighth LP, Once Twice Melody. Singer Victoria Legrand and multi-instrumentalist Alex Scally enlisted a live string ensemble for the firsttime, which lends many of these songs a sprawling, epic quality. Once Twice Melody also boasts 18 tracks—double the amount usually found on a Beach House album—giving it plenty of time to cycle through intimate dream pop (“The Bells”), pulsing rock (“Only You Know”), and twinkling, electronica-tinged ballads (“Pink Funeral”). If a standard Beach House album is cinematic, then Once Twice Melody is the whole multiplex. –ELIZA THOMPSON

This article originally appeared in BUST's Spring 2022 print edition. Subscribe today!

Tags: One Twice Melody , Beach House , Sub Pop , Victoria Legrand , Alex Scally , Dream Pop , Electronica , Ensemble , Music Album

