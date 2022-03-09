Music Playlist From BUST's Winter Issue

soundtrap 5Wj tk8 Ens unsplash 56bf9

It's still winter here, but you can warm up with some of our fave songs from the Winter/Phoebe Robinson issue. here  From Haley Dahl’s avant-rock orchestra band, Sloppy Jane, cool covers by Cat Power, to Helado Negro’s transfixing new astral disco album, Far In, to Joan As Police Woman's latest hits, we’ve got something for everyone. Whether you’re taking a long walk in the snow, or staying in and staying cozy with a glass of wine or hot tea after a long day at work, here are some great jams to accompany you.

Header photo via Unsplash

