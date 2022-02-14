Listen: Minneapolis-Based Singer FPA Uses Electronic Beats and Piano to Channel a Medieval Princess on Conceptual Debut Album, "Princess Wiko"

If you’ve been sleeping on Minneapolis-based artists, this is your wake-up call to start obsessing over the area’s myriad of genre-defying musicians, like FPA. Frances Priya Anczarski’s concept narrative album, Princess Wiko, tells the story of a medieval princess discovering her true self after forsaking her heart. This daydreamy ennui is relayed throughout the album with soulful melodies and gentle piano chords, but contrasted with driving electronic beats as on “Untitled,” and with powerful spoken-word interludes like those on “Blumenau.” “Last to Bloom” is the relatable heart of this album with lyrical guitar strains carrying us gently to our great awakening. What Princess Wiko lacks in bangers, it makes up for in orchestral drama and exquisite atmosphere. 

This article originally appeared in BUST's Winter 2021/2022 print edition. Subscribe today!

–Kelli Ebensberger 

