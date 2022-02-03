Need Valentine's Day Plans? This Brooklyn Planned Parenthood Benefit Concert Is The Place To Be

This is a Valentine’s Day PSA for the adventurous group of Galentines, the ‘we have been together forevers’ and even just platonic bffs looking for a night out that also happens to be on Valentine’s Day.

Regardless of your relationship status, the 7th annual Valentine’s Village of Love Planned Parenthood Benefit is the ultimate celebration of love for everyone. With live music, cocktails, dancing, and rock’n’roll, the event includes 24 women from your favorite NYC bands; each singing one of their favorite love songs accompanied by Dylan Fernandez and The Heart Beats.

But the party doesn’t stop there. Followed by dancing, Jonathan Toubin and The Baby Shakes will be DJing until 2 a.m. with MC’s Alana Amram, Steve Myers, and more! And did we mention all door proceeds benefit Planned Parenthood?

The benefit kicks off next Monday, Valentines Day, at 7pm, with a live DJ and dancing from 8pm until 2am. Tickets are on sale now, with the event being sponsored by yours truly, alongside NY Night Train, and Panache.

Singers:

Acacia Fusco (The Advertisers)

Adira and Alana Amram

Alexandra Blair (The Silk War)

Chase Noelle (cumgirl8)

Emily Ash (95 Bulls)

Fiona Silver

Hollye Bynum (Razor Braids)

Jackie Green (Revered Mother)

Kailey Rocker (Old Lady)

Kayla Asbell (95 Bulls)

Kendra Morris

Leah Hennessey (Hennessey)

Lola Pistola

Maria Lina (Frida Kill)

Mary Jane Dunphe

MG Stillwaggon (Spite FuXXX)

Miranda Zipse (Miranda & The Beat)

Nicole Sisti (THICK)

Nikki Belfiglio (Bodega)

Riley Pinkerton (Castle Rat)

Shilpa Ray

Syd Walsh (On All Fours)

Zayn Shaikh (lal)

Zohra Atash (Azar Swan)

Madigan Landess is a graduate from Illinois State University, with an educational background in journalism, fashion, and film. She is currently based in Charlotte, North Carolina where she enjoys New Girl reruns and stalking your dog on Instagram. You can follow her at @__madigancorrine__