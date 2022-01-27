Tori Amos' 16th Studio Album, "Ocean to Ocean," is an Emotional Meditation on Loss In The Time of Corona

In 2020, while the world was on pause, Tori Amos recorded her 16th studio album, Ocean to Ocean. The project encapsulates every ounce of emotion felt over the last year, as Amos discusses the draconian political times on songs like “Spies” and the title track, then delves deeply into the pitfalls of emotional darkness on “Addition of Light Divided.” Amos’ brilliance is continuously unmatched, as well as her consistency. With the 11 tracks on Ocean to Ocean, she has managed once again to channel our collective feelings into her songs, as she’s done for the last 30 years. –Kathy Iandoli

This review originally appeared in BUST's Winter 2021/2022 print edition. Subscribe today!