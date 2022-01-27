Tori Amos' 16th Studio Album, "Ocean to Ocean," is an Emotional Meditation on Loss In The Time of Corona

Details
IN Music

ToriAmos OceantoOcean 89555

In 2020, while the world was on pause, Tori Amos recorded her 16th studio album, Ocean to Ocean. The project encapsulates every ounce of emotion felt over the last year, as Amos discusses the draconian political times on songs like “Spies” and the title track, then delves deeply into the pitfalls of emotional darkness on “Addition of Light Divided.” Amos’ brilliance is continuously unmatched, as well as her consistency. With the 11 tracks on Ocean to Ocean, she has managed once again to channel our collective feelings into her songs, as she’s done for the last 30 years. –Kathy Iandoli 

ADVERTISEMENT

New Fall Issue d217c

This review originally appeared in BUST's Winter 2021/2022 print edition. Subscribe today!

Tags: Tori Amos , Ocean to Ocean album , poptarts podcast , tori amos music , alternative-rock music.

Support Feminist Media!
During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com.
Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

 DONATE NOW

Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

Dumplings main 9c92f

The BUST Guide To Participating in Lunar New Year Festivities and Traditions, Without Being a Problematic Colonizer

Jami ivy 7a57e

Are You Experienced? Fluevog Releases Jimi Hendrix Inspired Boots and Accessories

BreakingBread CMG 15 1c99e

"Breaking Bread," a New Documentary on the 'A-Sham' Israeli Food Festival, Provides a Portrait of Joyous Coexistence

slippers bust magazine winter 21 1 c7e08

5 Of The Best and Warmest House Shoes That Will Keep Your Toes Toasty and Soft Throughout Winter and Into Spring

LOUD BODIES SUMMER 2021 CAMPAIGN 100 9b1d2

5 New Fashion Items Our Looks Editor is Jonesing For, Including Vegan Mascara, Bright and Chunky Barrettes, and Conceptual Face Jewelry

ToriAmos OceantoOcean 89555

Tori Amos' 16th Studio Album, "Ocean to Ocean," is an Emotional Meditation on Loss In The Time of Corona

Upcoming Events

View Full Calendar