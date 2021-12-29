Diana Ross Proves She's Still The Boss on Her New Studio Album "Thank You"

As a seasoned performer, Diana Ross definitely knows her strengths, and Thank You, her 25th studio album (her first since 2006), reflects this throughout its 13 tracks. Classic R&B spreads positivity on the title song, “In Your Heart,” and “All Is Well,” while softer ballads like “Just In Case,” and “Count On Me” soothe and reassure with twinkling piano. It’s the upbeat dance numbers, though—“If The World Just Danced,” “Let’s Do It,” and “Tomorrow”—that are just waiting for clubs to reopen worldwide. Miss Ross is feeling very appreciative for all the gifts she’s been blessed with and she’s letting everyone know that love is all around. –Michael Levine 

This review originally appeared in BUST's Winter 2021/2022 print edition. Subscribe today!

