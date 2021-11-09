Deap Vally's New Album "American Cockroach" Is Deeply Personal, Sometimes Satirical, and 100% RAWK!

American Cockroach

(Cooking Vinyl)

 Deap Vally’s American Cockroach EP showcases the L.A. duo crawling out of its artistic shell yet again to expand the pair’s sonic range. For their second release of 2021, Lindsey Troy and Julie Edwards explain the EP
is “songs we’ve been working on for a while that run the gamut from deeply personal, to outright satire, and everything in between.” Continuing their tradition of collaboration, the power of three is amplified on “I Like Crime,” featuring Jennie Vee (Eagles of Death Metal), and “Better Off With Nothing” with Ayse Hassan (Savages). All in all, the four tracks are brooding and playful, intimate and funky, with mood. American Cockroach climbs to the highest trash heap in hell just to count what’s left of the stars. –rachel reed

This article originally appeared in the Fall 2021 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today! 

Tags: Deap Vally. American Cockroach. Music. Music Review.

