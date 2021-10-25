Punk Band Shannon & the Clams Are Back with "Year of the Spider," While Ora the Molecule's Serve Up Pop and Funk on "Human Safari"

Details
IN Music

 

ShannonAndTheClams YearOfTheSpider 73106

SHANNON & THE CLAMS

ADVERTISEMENT

Year of The Spider

(Easy Eye Sound)

Shannon & the Clams manages to buoyantly ride the waves of grief on the band’s sixth studio album. Produced by the Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach, the grungy punk quartet completed Year of the Spider just before the COVID-19 lockdown and in the wake of personal tragedies. Singer and bass player Shannon Shaw said it felt “like the end of an era.” The effervescent tracks cope with death on intimate and universal scales while celebrating making it through. They sing about “poisonous potions” (“Midnight Wine”) and seek relief with psychedelic shimmy shakes. It’s a dark doo-wop beach party that’s as heavily reflective as it is good for letting go. –Rachel Reed

New Fall Issue d217c

 
OraTheMolecule HumanSafari CoverArt hires 352b7

 ORA THE MOLECULE

Human Safari

(Mute)

Within the opening lines of Human Safari, Nora Schjelderup utters, “Who got the ball?” Thus, listeners become entrapped in a world full of wonder as the rest of the album plays out. Ora the Molecule’s debut is a collection of upbeat, funky sounds that are spritely enough to make you want to dance. Combined with the self-reflective and pondering lyrics of tracks like “Sugar,” “I Wanna Be Like You,” and “Silence,” Schjelderup contemplates essential ideas around life, love, and self over an array of genre-bending, pop-fueled instrumentals. Human Safari is an impressive first look at Ora the Molecule’s artistic capabilities. –Sydney Jackson 

These reviews originally appeared in the Fall 2021 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today! 

Tags: Shannon & the Clams. Year of the Spider. Easy Eye Sound. Ora the Molecule. Human Safari.The Black Keys. Dan Auerbach.

Support Feminist Media!
During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com.
Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

 DONATE NOW

Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

the big hurt social media header 1 41a7a

In Her Memoir "The Big Hurt," Erika Schickel Looks At Her Self-Imposed Bad Girl Image Through A New Lens

vintage halloween postcards OSHAWA ARCHIVE 5a420

In the Early 1900's Halloween Was a Day for Young Women to Predict Their Lives and Future Husbands: A Look At the Unlikely Romantic History of All Hallow's Eve

pexels david fagundes 1904733 20fb4 copy

13 Epic Halloween Makeup Looks to Elevate Your Costume This Spooky Season

rooney 96d7a

“With her eyes still open, she touched herself for a minute and a half, came noiselessly”: Sally Rooney Depicts Female Sexuality, Bi-sexuality, Intellectual Women, and Mental Illness in New Book “Beautiful World, Where are You”

andra ion qsPHXC4T2cY unsplash 9c203

Spice Up Your Life: These Women Are Bringing the Flavors of Their Heritage to Home Cooks Everywhere

solange3 24678

Solange's Saint Heron Opens Free Library of Rare Books and Art By Black Authors and Creators Throughout History

BruisedDay3 00086 R c4a56

Halle Berry's Latest Character Finds Redemption In The Fighting Ring In Upcoming Netflix Sports-Drama "Bruised"

Screen Shot 2021 10 25 at 3.38.22 PM 4af5a

How “Jennifer's Body" Smashed Its Way Through The Male Gaze And Into Queer, Feminist Cult Status

Screen Shot 2021 10 22 at 3.09.29 PM be041

Marvel's "Eternals" Pushes Women to Forefront of the Superhero Genre

Upcoming Events

Feral Hag Market of the Beast: Satanic Solstice (Virtual)
Fri Dec 03
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: Satanic Solstice (Virtual)
Sat Dec 04
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: Satanic Solstice (Virtual)
Sun Dec 05
View Full Calendar