Tkay Maidza Says What We're All Thinking With Latest EP, Last Year Was Weird Vol. 3

TKAY MAIDZA 

Last Year Was Weird Vol. 3

(4AD/Dew Process) 

Tkay Maidza exemplifies what happens when you pair creative ambition and raw talent with Last Year Was Weird Vol. 3, the final installment of her acclaimed trilogy (Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 came out in 2018 and 2020 respectively). With longtime collaborator/producer Dan Farber, the Zimbabwe-born, Australian-raised, genre-blending rapper and singer takes us on an eight-song trip as vivid and commanding as her visual presence, like in the psychedelic daydream video for single “Cashmere.” From easy summer singalong “Eden” to the trap beats and grimy infectiousness on “Kim” (feat. Yung Baby Tate) to the sweetly soulful reverie of the album’s single, Maidza stakes her claim as an artist who is individualistic, multifaceted, and unparalleled. –carlee mcmanus

 

This review originally appeared in the Fall 2021 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

Tags: Tkay Maidza , last year was weird volume 3 , female rappers , Yung Baby Tate.

