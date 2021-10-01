Neko Case Talks Tour, New Album, and Writing: BUST Interview

Details
IN Music

ap0x0GRw 03d64

Like many people stuck at home during the pandemic, Neko Case had to find a new way to occupy herself. Unable to tour and still dealing with the aftermath of the 2017 fire that burned down her Vermont home, the singer/songwriter turned to a friend who’s never let her down: nature. “I write about it all the time in my journal,” she explains. “I think a lot about nature when I’m sitting around for hours outside a club and there are plants growing through the pavement...and I think a lot about people losing their connections with nature. Because we’re animals, right? We need that connection just like we need the connection with each other.

She eventually compiled some of her journal musings and in June, launched Entering The Lung, a Substack newsletter where fans and fellow nature lovers can read her thoughts on black flies, environmental justice, and everything in between. Here, Case discusses her connection with the forest, her thoughts on heading out on tour, and what her next musical moves might be.

ADVERTISEMENT

BUST: Your newsletter is called Entering The Lung in reference to the forest. How did you settle on that title?

Well, it’s more like a liver, really. It cleans all the toxins out. It just felt like the forest was giving me super air—pure oxygen. If I’m feeling tense or uptight, I go for a walk and I come back and I reset. It’s a super simple thing, but it’s such a necessary, nontoxic way to get rid of daily things that don’t matter or just regroup.

How are you feeling about getting back on the road after over a year of not being able to tour?

New Fall Issue d217c

I’m pretty excited about it. I’m also feeling something a lot of people talk about, where they say, “Oh, I’m so excited to go out, but I’ve just figured out this thing where I’m isolated and I kinda like it.” People have a fear of losing that, too, which is totally valid and interesting. We did a couple of socially distanced shows last year and it was really awesome. So, the full-body contact, cage match, wrestle out with the whole audience is gonna be sweet.

Are you more in the camp of “the pandemic fried my brain,” or did you find it to be good for your creativity?

It really fried my brain. I thought completely incorrectly that the pandemic might be an opening of space for me to work on a bunch of projects that I’ve wanted to work on. But I ended up having to take on a lot of work to try and get through the pandemic. Don’t get me wrong, none of the jobs were anything that I didn’t want to do. I’ve just never worked so hard in my life. I feel pretty exhausted from it, but I also feel very fulfilled and very excited for what they may become.

Might any of those projects be a new album?

I have a couple of songs, but mostly I’m focusing on the writing and then doing a little bit of touring to make up for shows that were canceled. It’s kind of a creative regrouping that’s going on right now. I think the physical expression of live performance is gonna stretch me out in sort of a yoga or physical therapy way that I really need, rather than being balled up in my pajamas, on the couch at 3 a.m. trying to use my highlighter on 10 different pieces of paper. I’ve been in the super grind for a while, and I need a little bit of breathing.  –Eliza C. Thompson 

Top Photo By Ebru Yildiz

Support Feminist Media!
During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com.
Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

 DONATE NOW

Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

Screen Shot 2021 09 27 at 1.56.53 PM c0797

Amy Schumer Shares Her Battle With Endometriosis, And Has Us Wondering Why The F*ck There Isn't More Research About This Disorder

charles deluvio aNHBgtjoUDE unsplash 79e82

"Stealthing"—Removing a Condom Without Consent—Could Soon Be Illegal In California

fanny 3.jpg 808ab

Trailblazing Filipina American Rock Band Fanny, Gets Their Due in Documentary, "Fanny: The Right to Rock"

Juno 50x70cm 831ac

4 Pro Tips For Making Colorful Paper Collage Art

Screen Shot 2021 09 17 at 12.19.56 PM df77a

How the US Criminal Justice System Failed Olympic Gold Medalists: the Botched FBI Investigation of Former Team USA Doctor Larry Nassar

Screen Shot 2021 09 28 at 9.48.40 AM ef8a9

R. Kelly, R&B Singer and Producer, Finally Convicted of Sex Crimes After Decades of Allegations and Crimes Against Underage Girls and Boys

beverlycleary silo e3fa4

RIP, Beverly Cleary: How Much Do You Know About the Prolific Children's Book Author? BUST Pop Quiz

Screen Shot 2021 09 30 at 2.38.31 PM 4c5f5

Doctors Marian Croak and Patricia Bath Are the First Black Women Inducted into The National Inventors Hall Of Fame, And Yeah, It's About Time!

Screen Shot 2021 09 30 at 4.34.45 PM 5b99f

Texas Abortion Ban: What the F*ck is Up With This New Law That Turns Everyday People Into Bounty Hunters? Here's the Facts, No Bullsh*t

kelly aqua d192c

Stylist Challenges Fashion Barriers to Plus-Sized Black Women With Her Bold, Eclectic Style

Upcoming Events

Women's March for Reproductive Freedom
Sat Oct 02 @11:00AM -
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: Thinning of the Veil (Virtual)
Fri Oct 08
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: Thinning of the Veil (Virtual)
Sat Oct 09
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: Thinning of the Veil (Virtual)
Sun Oct 10
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: Satanic Solstice (Virtual)
Fri Dec 03
View Full Calendar