Lil Nas X Turns Dolly Parton's "Jolene" Into Haunting and Soulful Tale of Queer Heartbreak, and We're Here For It

Details
IN Music

Screen Shot 2021 09 23 at 1.06.07 PM 1d2ea

Lil Nas X has transcended to new levels of queer cowboy greatness with his latest performance, a soulful rendition of Dolly Parton’s 1973 classic song, “Jolene.”

In celebration of his debut album, Montero, Lil Nas took over BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge with a small band and a flower-adorned mic stand to work some country magic. His cover of “Jolene” invokes the same Western profundity of his first hit, “Old Town Road,” but with a newfound sense of depth and self-awareness.

ADVERTISEMENT

As he sings “Jolene”’s lyrical tale of a scorned woman, Lil Nas infuses the song with the struggles inherent to his identity as a gay Black man. The lyric “I'm begging of you please don't take my man” is given powerful new meaning in the context of Lil Nas’ own experiences with homophobia and marginalization. 

Lil Nas’ version of the song describes a love triangle between himself, a male partner, and a straight woman. Lyrics like, “And I can easily understand/How you could easily take my man” become imbued with themes of queer yearning and the harmful impact of heterosexual normativity. It also doesn’t hurt that Lil Nas’ trademark baritone turns the song into the kind of rich, velvety lullabye that cements in your brain for days. 

After coming out in June 2019, Lil Nas X began incorporating his gay identity into his music, conveying his journey of self-acceptance within the LGBTQA+ community. Lil Nas’ latest songs have explored everything from homosexuality as a “sin”  to sexual anxiety in prisons, redefining what it means to be queer in America today. 

“[People always say] go where you’re accepted and stuff like that, but you can’t always just go where you’re accepted,” Lil Nas told Out Magazine in a recent interview. “You’ve got to go and break down those walls and say, ‘This is my space now too.’” 

Montero is now available just about everywhere and has already been hailed as “pop-rap at its proudest, biggest and best.” Ever the fashion icon, Lil Nas has also collaborated with designer Jean Paul Gaultier on a limited-edition mesh top that is available for pre-order now.

 Now, do your ears a favor and check out Lil Nas X’s cover of “Jolene” right here:

ADVERTISEMENT

 

Top Photo: Screenshot from YouTube 

More From BUST 

Lil Nas X Twerks to End Cash Bail In Hot-As-Hell Video For "Industry Baby"

Lil Nas X Ignites Satanic Panic with his Haunted, Celestial Music Video for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

Just Dance: Lady Gaga's New Dawn of Chromatica Remix Album Includes Tons Of Innovative Features 

 

Holyn Thigpen is from Atlanta and attends Georgia State University, where she studies film and journalism. You can typically find her reading pop psychology books, watching Swedish movies, or googling Adam Driver. Check her out on Twitter @H0lyn. 
Tags: Lil Nas X , Montero , Jolene , Dolly Parton , queer , LGBTQA+ , jolene cover.

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

cdc IFKv3LESkVg unsplash 1 a4b1a

Research shows COVID-19 Vaccinations may affect periods in the short-term, but do not impact fertility

Screen Shot 2021 09 23 at 1.06.07 PM 1d2ea

Lil Nas X Turns Dolly Parton's "Jolene" Into Haunting and Soulful Tale of Queer Heartbreak, and We're Here For It

Screen Shot 2021 09 20 at 10.56.30 AM 504d3

Michaela Coel Destroys R*pe Culture in Uplifting Emmy Acceptance Speech Dedicated to Survivors of Sexual Assault

800px Halsey Grammy Museum 09 23 2019 49311690097 22e67

Halsey Gets Vulnerable, Explores Motherhood and Childbirth on Provocative 4th Album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power: BUST Review

GRIMES1 f090c

What's in a Name? Grimes Challenges the Rules of Motherhood, Revealing That Her Son X, Doesn't Call Her Mom

leslieL d0d36

How Y'All Doing? Actor, Singer, And Writer Leslie Jordan Is Pure Southern Sunshine

pexels rodnae productions 6669783 45b11

Instagram Is Destroying Teen Girls' Mental Health, and Facebook's Been Real Quiet About It

Cop rosa ef5bf

Inside Job: Rosa Brooks Wanted To Shed Light On Problems In Policing—So She Became A Cop

Screen Shot 2021 09 16 at 12.50.42 PM b2017

Final Girl and Four Decades of Halloween: Jamie Lee Curtis Receives Lifetime Achievement Award at Venice International Film Festival

210619 Bust3914 copy 4d741

Hailie Sahar of the Hit FX series Pose Serves Wearable Works of Art in BUST Fashion Feature

Upcoming Events

Women's March for Reproductive Freedom
Sat Oct 02 @11:00AM -
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: Thinning of the Veil (Virtual)
Fri Oct 08
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: Thinning of the Veil (Virtual)
Sat Oct 09
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: Thinning of the Veil (Virtual)
Sun Oct 10
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: Satanic Solstice (Virtual)
Fri Dec 03
View Full Calendar