Oh Baby, Baby: Britney Spears Engaged to Long-Term Love Sam Aghari Amid Conservatorship Battle

After her father filed to end her conservatorship, 39 year old Britney Spears, is finally engaged to long-term boyfriend Sam Aghari. 

The beloved pop princess revealed her engagement with a video on Instagram of her and Sam flaunting her $70k engagement ring, designed by Forever Diamonds New York, with a hidden message engraved. 

 

The engagement has been responded to with an abundance of joyful congratulations from fans all over Instagram and Twitter. 

The 13-year conservatorship, which followed Britney’s infamous public meltdown in 2008, controlled both the singer’s personal life and finances. The conservatorship allegedly controlled who Britney dated and whether she could have more kids by forcing her to take birth control. In response to the conservatorship, fans worldwide have engaged in a #freeBritney campaign that first caught public attention as far back as 2009. On July 9th 2021, the court filed a document revealing that Britney’s father had taken “more than $2 million of his daughter’s money.” For more from the document, read here.

Previously, Britney had never spoken publicly about the conservatorship nor responded to the #freeBritney social media posts and speculation. However, in June 2021, the "Toxic" singer told the court, “I want to end this conservatorship without being evaluated… I have to get rid of my dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse.” 

After over a decade of being under her father’s control, and numerous court battles, Jamie Spears finally agreed to file an end the conservatorship on September 7th 2021Last week, Jamie Spears filed papers in an LA court to dismantle the conservatorship, stating that Britney “is entitled to have this court now seriously consider whether this conservatorship is no longer required" 

Since gaining more freedom, Britney has been far from shy about sharing her returned fun self with fans on Twitter; she posted a short video of her horseback riding and cartwheeling across a field back in July, and even teased fans in May about a return to her iconic Y2k style with a compilation video of some of her famous ‘fits.   

 

>

 

 Mr. Asghari, an actor and fitness trainer from Iran who Britney met on the set of a music video in 2016, also confirmed the engagement with a pic of the couple kissing and Britney boasting her ring finger with its new bling. With the image so closely mimicking a putting up of the middle finger, we can’t help but feel that Britney’s pose is metaphoric "F.U." to the court system and handlers that have kept her under lock and key for so many years. 

 

 

Top photo: 

Photo courtesy of FX/Felicia Culotta  

 

 

Tilly O'Brien is an English Literature Graduate, starting an Ma in International Journalism at the University of Leeds, UK. Tilly writes for various British blogs including the Leeds Tab and has her own travel blog which you can follow here: https://tillytravels.live-website.com/
