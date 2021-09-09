Pop Music-Diva Janet Jackson Teases New Self-Produced Documentary Janet, Showing Us The Ups and Downs of Superstardom

Details
IN Music

Screen Shot 2021 09 09 at 11.51.17 AM 04152

Janet Jackson took to social media on Monday to tease the release of Janet, a two-part documentary about her life that will air on both Lifetime and A&E. Slated for a January 2022 release, the film will coincide with the 40th anniversary of her first album, Janet Jackson (1982).

It also follows the addition of her music to the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry earlier this year, an honor bestowed annually to 25 recordings that express the “diversity of American recorded sound heritage.”  

ADVERTISEMENT

“When I was 17 I did what people told me,” Jackson sings in the trailer. “But that was long ago, I'm in control, never gonna stop.” It’s a fitting mantra for Jackson’s career, which has been marked by her constant reinvention of racial and gender barriers and breaking of sexual taboos in her music.

The film includes intimate interviews with Jackson herself, her siblings, and her famous peers, including Missy Elliott and Mariah Carey. Weaving together first-look concert clips, old family videos, and decades’ worth of behind-the-scenes footage, Janet reveals the good, bad, and ugly of a life in the limelight.

Over five years in the making, this four-hour doc provides an all-access look into Jackson’s legendary career. From her beginnings as the baby of the Jackson family to the iconic performances that cemented her place in pop culture, Janet brings all the juicy details of superstardom to light. 

“This is the truth,” Jackson says in the teaser trailer.  “Take it or leave it, love it or hate it, this is me.”

Jackson is an executive producer on the project along with her brother, Randy Jackson. Check out the teaser below, and stay tuned for official release date announcements!

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Photo: Screenshot from YouTube

More from BUST

After 5 Years, Rapper Angel Haze Is Back With A New Single, And A Whole New Perspective On Herself

Monique DeBose Celebrates "Brown Beauty" In Her Newest Music Video: BUST Interview

"Reclaiming Amy": Her Story Of Stardom Is More Complicated Than It Seems

 

Holyn Thigpen is from Atlanta and attends Georgia State University, where she studies film and journalism. You can typically find her reading pop psychology books, watching Swedish movies, or googling Adam Driver. Check her out on Twitter @H0lyn. 
Tags: Janet Jackson , Janet , documentary , Lifetime , A&E , new lifetime documentary.

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

Mamie Van Doren

The Last Starlet: An Interview with 1950's Bad Girl of the Silver Screen, Mamie Van Doren

Magician 9d468

Tarotscopes: FALL Horoscopes Inspired By the Tarot

Screenshot from HBO trailer.

New Trailer Alert: Issa Gets Her Sh*t Together in Fifth and Final Season of HBO's Insecure

elyssa fahndrich gizHA4cM3Zs unsplash 25102

More Chaos For TIME’S UP in the Wake of Cuomo Sexual Harassment Case: Eva Longoria, Shonda Rhimes, and Jurnee Smollett Resign

640px Bridget Regan 25856092270 6b156

Bridget Regan To Play Toxic Temptress Poison Ivy on Season 3 of the CW's Batwoman

claudio schwarz 0DlSfc0LpwU unsplash bd648

The long-term impact of Texas’ bill on abortion could make the situation even more disastrous

LRain Fatigue f2834

Music From Around the World: New Albums From Three International-Experimental Musicians

elvira a37fc

Free Your Mind: New Non-Fiction From B-Movie Queen Elvira, Mistress of Darkness, and Believing, a Cultural Analysis on Gender-Violence from Anita Hill

vlad tchompalov KHxxCc8XMNE unsplash 6ea8e

Mutual Aid To The Rescue: Check Out These Seven Pro-Choice Organizations Providing Resources in the Midst of Texas' Near-Total Abortion Ban

Screen Shot 2021 09 09 at 11.51.17 AM 04152

Pop Music-Diva Janet Jackson Teases New Self-Produced Documentary Janet, Showing Us The Ups and Downs of Superstardom

Upcoming Events

Feral Hag Market of the Beast: Thinning of the Veil (Virtual)
Fri Oct 08
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: Thinning of the Veil (Virtual)
Sat Oct 09
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: Thinning of the Veil (Virtual)
Sun Oct 10
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: Satanic Solstice (Virtual)
Fri Dec 03
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: Satanic Solstice (Virtual)
Sat Dec 04
View Full Calendar