Music From Around the World: New Albums From Three International-Experimental Musicians

Details
IN Music

LRain Fatigue f2834

L'RAIN

Fatigue 

ADVERTISEMENT

(Mexican Summer)

On her sophomore album, experimental multi-instrumentalist Taja Cheek mixes moods and switches styles with chaotic energy. While spanning different genres, the overarching sound is rich and dense with unexpected tone shifts, sudden stops, layered loops, audio clips, and samples. On “Find It,” fuzzy dreampop fades into traditional gospel and ends in a cacophonic chorus. A child’s handclap game adds rhythmic flourishes to the smooth R&B landscape of “Suck Teeth.” A voicemail from her late mother is tucked away under delicate fingerpicked guitar on “Blame Me,” which touches on feelings of guilt, grief, and healing. Fatigue is fully panoramic in both scope and sentiment. –cindy yogmas

photo: jason al taan

 

AmylAndTheSniffers ComfortToMe 4deed

AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS

Comfort To Me

(ATO Records)

ADVERTISEMENT

Known for incendiary live shows and kicking out ’70s-influenced, high-voltage “pub punk” in the grand tradition of not overthinking it, Amyl and the Sniffers from Melbourne, Australia, were perhaps not cut out for 2020’s forced slow-down. Though quarantining in the same house did give the quartet time to sharpen its craft. Comfort To Me’s 13 songs are as tight as Iggy Pop’s pants, every instrument turned past 11, proving no edge was lost during the band’s downtime. But nothing beats Amy Taylor’s buoyant shout-singing and lyrics. “Guided By Angels,” “Hertz,” and “Don’t Fence Me In” capture the angst of suddenly having fewer outlets for pent-up energy, while “Choices,” “Knifey” (“Out comes my knifey/This is how we get home nicely”), and “Laughing” vent on themes of authority, safety, and bullshit sexist labels. If your energy’s been lagging lately, go ahead and take a sniff. (Sorry, had to.) –emily nokes

 

JoseGonzalez LocalValley 5707f

JOSÉ GONZÁLEZ

Local Valley

(Mute)

José González’s first solo album in more than five years finds him in a sweet spot, capturing inspiration through fatherhood, Fela Kuti, and renowned physicist Brian Cox’s BBC documentary series Human Universe. The Gothenburg-based Swedish-Argentinian quietly and warmly paints his musical messages in English, Swedish, and Spanish. Opening track “El Invento,” communicates González’s humanist credo, lifted into transcendence through the unification of his poignant vocals and steady acoustic Spanish guitar. Timeless and universal questions inspire and uncover the fine balance between engagement and disengagement, the quiet chaos of 2020, and everything before and after. –erin wolf

 

This article originally appeared in BUST's Fall 2021 print edition. Subscribe today!

Tags: jose González , jose González music , l'rain , l'rain music , AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS , .

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

Screenshot from HBO trailer.

New Trailer Alert: Issa Gets Her Sh*t Together in Fifth and Final Season of HBO's Insecure

Magician 9d468

Tarotscopes: FALL Horoscopes Inspired By the Tarot

640px Bridget Regan 25856092270 6b156

Bridget Regan To Play Toxic Temptress Poison Ivy on Season 3 of the CW's Batwoman

elyssa fahndrich gizHA4cM3Zs unsplash 25102

More Chaos For TIME’S UP in the Wake of Cuomo Sexual Harassment Case: Eva Longoria, Shonda Rhimes, and Jurnee Smollett Resign

Mamie Van Doren

The Last Starlet: An Interview with 1950's Bad Girl of the Silver Screen, Mamie Van Doren

claudio schwarz 0DlSfc0LpwU unsplash bd648

The long-term impact of Texas’ bill on abortion could make the situation even more disastrous

LRain Fatigue f2834

Music From Around the World: New Albums From Three International-Experimental Musicians

Upcoming Events

Feral Hag Market of the Beast: Thinning of the Veil (Virtual)
Fri Oct 08
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: Thinning of the Veil (Virtual)
Sat Oct 09
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: Thinning of the Veil (Virtual)
Sun Oct 10
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: Satanic Solstice (Virtual)
Fri Dec 03
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: Satanic Solstice (Virtual)
Sat Dec 04
View Full Calendar