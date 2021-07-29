Mykki Blanco Creates a Journey of Life with Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep

mykki e0d38Mykki Blanco expertly harnesses inspiration from their worldly travels, experiences with a great love, and talented family and friends to create this concise, deliberate “mini-album.” Each of the nine songs feels unexpected yet perfectly arranged, and together, they form an eclectic group whose individual moments of excellence highlight one another. With some old-school saxophone and Blood Orange’s R&B melodies, “It’s Not My Choice” oozes sexuality and longing for one’s lover to return. “Want From Me” brilliantly fuses bossa nova lounge rhythms and crooning with Blanco’s syncopated vocals and cheeky lyrics. This album, start to finish, sets a new standard, proving Blanco to be the master of genre-breaking and self-awareness. –Kelli Ebensberger

