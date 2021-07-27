Lucy Dacus Paints a Raw Coming-of-Age Story in Her New Album, "Home Video"

Lucy 2 Ebru Yildiz scaled 134a0For her third full-length release, indie songwriter extraordinaire Lucy Dacus finds herself revisiting her formative coming-of-age years through candid and vulnerable autobiographical accounts. Her narratives reveal early experiences with relationships, sexuality, and beyond, with relatable rawness. 

Songs like “First Time” are saturated with layered vocals, fuzzy guitars, and poppy percussion, while others take a less-is-more approach, like the highly anticipated ballad “Thumbs”—the fan favorite from live performances minimizes the instrumentation to instead spotlight the chillingly intense (yet perfectly poised) lyrics about the heavy feelings and fantasies sparked from an encounter with a friend’s problematic father. “I would kill him, if you let me/I would kill him, quick and easy.” Give yourself a moment to catch your breath after that one. With melodies ranging from full and upbeat to sparse and subdued, Dacus navigates the listener through every growing pain and learning experience with unmatched eloquence and earnestness. –Cindy Yogmas

