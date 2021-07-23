Little Nas X twerks to end cash bail in hot-as-hell video for "Industry Baby "

Details
IN Music

BUST Industry Baby copy 706dc
In some very, very good news, Lil Nas X dropped the music video for “Industry Baby” today.

As we have all come to expect out of Lil Nas X, the video is pretty spectacular. It begins with him being sentenced to 5 years in Montero State Prison (an allusion to his Satan shoe legal troubles with Nike), where his life as an inmate includes hot pink uniforms, impeccable naked shower choreography, a Shawshank Redemption-style escape, and finally, a prison-break that has every inmate dancing out of the barbed-wire gates. 

There are even a few cameos, with Colton Haynes appearing as a prison guard and Jack Harlow, who also performs on the song, in an electric chair.

The story is written by Lil Nas X himself, and it was no arbitrary choice to set it in a prison. The video is a fundraiser for The Bail Project, an organization that fights mass incarceration through its National Revolving Bail Fund. Together with Lil Nas X, the organization has formed the Bail X Fund, to encourage others to help end cash bail

Cash bail requirements have a system of wealth-based incarceration in which people with money can pay to be let out of jail during their legal proceedings, while people who cannot afford their bail must stay in prison. This disproportionately impacts people of color.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, the “Old Town Road” musician said:

“Music is the way I fight for liberation. It’s my act of resistance. But I know that true freedom requires real change in how the criminal justice system works. Starting with cash bail. This isn’t just theoretical for me. It’s personal. I know the pain that incarceration brings to a family. And I know the disproportionate impact cash bail has on Black Americans...so I’m doing something about it and I invite you to join me. Ending cash bail is one of the most important civil rights issues of our time. Donate what you can to the Bail X Fund. Let’s bring people home & let’s fight for equality.”

ADVERTISEMENT

To help end cash bail, you can donate to the Bail X Fund here.

Top Photo Credit: Screenshot via YouTube

More from BUST

This Mother's Day, Honor Mamas Everywhere By Supporting The National Bail Out

Lil Nas X Ignites Satanic Panic With His Haunted, Celestial Music Video For "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"

The Parole Preparation Project Helps Incarcerated People Envision A Better Tomorrow

Natalie Frate is a graduate of Rochester Institute of Technology with a BS in Sociology and Anthropology and SOAS, University of London with an MA in Comparative Literature. She is currently pursuing a degree in Experimental Humanities at NYU and waiting out the pandemic in her hometown, Cleveland, OH. She enjoys reading books, wearing clothes, and eating food with her friends. Follow her on Instagram @natalieroseindigo
Tags: Lil Nas X , Montero , The Bail Project , Industry Baby , activism , homoerotic

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

Screen Shot 2021 07 20 at 4.38.48 PM 87d74

Britney Spears Would Rather Perform In Her Living Room, Than Let Her Father Control Her On and Off Stage

indya moore jpg 1 36b0f

This is the Remix:"Pose" Star Indya Moore Re-Creates Classic Tommy Hilfiger Looks for Gender-Fluid Capsule Collection

thumbnail 2e76c

She's a Winner Baby! Karrueche Tran Snags a Daytime Emmy, Makes History as the First AAPI Winner in the Leading Actress Category

BUST Jojo Siwa copy c02f4

Demi Lovato's Performance Of "Cool for the Summer" Was Jojo Siwa's Gay Awakening

Screen Shot 2021 07 22 at 1.28.14 PM 70f42

No One Knows Who Michaela Coel Has Been Cast As in The Black Panther Sequel, But Twitter Has Some Theories

Saneun Hwang bust magazine interview header 7e528

"Concrete Utopia," the New Exhibition from Photographer Saneun Hwang, Captures the Fleeting Nature of NYC: BUST Interview

mannequin 2a73e

And Then There Were Three: Mannequin Pu*sy's Latest EP, "Perfect," Sees the New Trio Get Vulnerable

CHAI YoshioNakaiso scaled b7345

Japanese Rock Band CHAI, Serves Up Food For Thought, on Lockdown Inspired Latest Album "Wink"

BUST Norwegian Handball copy 4444e

Norwegian Women's Team Fined for Refusing to Wear Bikini Bottoms, Sporting Shorts Instead

BUST Industry Baby copy 706dc

Little Nas X twerks to end cash bail in hot-as-hell video for "Industry Baby "

Upcoming Events

Feral Hag Market of the Beast: The Reaping (Virtual)
Fri Jul 30
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: The Reaping (Virtual)
Sat Jul 31
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: The Reaping (Virtual)
Sun Aug 01
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: The Reaping (Virtual)
Mon Aug 02
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: Thinning of the Veil (Virtual)
Fri Oct 08
View Full Calendar