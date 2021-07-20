And Then There Were Three: Mannequin Pu*sy's Latest EP, "Perfect," Sees the New Trio Get Vulnerable

mannequin 2a73e

Mannequin Pussy embraces some enormously hard-to-fill voids on Perfect. Freshly a trio, the Philly punk staple parted ways with founding guitarist Thanasi Paul near the end of 2020 and spent most of the pandemic apart. Exploring that emptiness and their evolution as a group, the three-piece powerhouse reunited in the studio to create almost all of the well-rounded tracks for their fourth EP. Diving headfirst into a reinvigorated and fervently vulnerable sound, Mannequin Pussy lyrically lets go without loosening its sonic chokehold too much. The result is a deceptively delicate and perfectly furious body of work with an ever-tightening grip. 

Tags: Mannequin Pussy , punk , music review , trio manequin pussy , Thanasi Paul , Philadelphia punk.

