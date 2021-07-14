"Luminol" The New Album by Midwife, is a Musical Time Capsule For Here and Now

Midwife, aka multi-instrumentalist Madeline Johnston, captures all the angst and intensity of the past year on one intense recording. Elements of shoegaze, metal, post-metal, pop, and electro-pop commingle on her latest release, Luminol. The name of the record comes from the chemical used by forensic investigators to discover blood and other bodily fluids left behind at a crime scene. And just like its namesake, this difficult-but-important album has a way of dredging up all kinds of forgotten emotions. Themes of depression, confinement, and claustrophobia work together to create the perfect time capsule for this particular moment. 

By Addison Herron-Wheeler

Midwife

Luminol

(The Flenser)

 

