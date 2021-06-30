SPELLLING's Album "The Turning Wheel" Offers A New Spin On An Artist Coming Into Her Own

SPELLLING has spent her last few projects solidifying her work as an electro-pop goddess. With The Turning Wheel, she takes on a whole new creative task, by curating (and self-producing) a brand new musical experience. Swapping synths for richer instrumentation, SPELLLING offers highlights including melodic opener “Little Deer,” a soulful title track, and the moody “Queen of Wands.” The songs shift as effortlessly as their sounds, proving just how deeply SPELLLING is focused on mastering a cohesive project. The Turning Wheel offers a new spin on an artist who is coming into her own with the greatest of ease.

SPELLLING

The Turning Wheel

(Sacred Bones)

By Kathy Iandoli

This article originally appeared in the Summer 2021 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

