Doja Cat, WILLOW, Lucy Dacus & More: 6 New Music Releases That You NEED To Listen To This Week

This week was another success in terms of music. We got a new Doja Cat album (with many amazing features), a new WILLOW single that is bound to be a hit and many more songs that will wander onto our playlists all summer. Below are six songs, out this week, that you need to check out. 

1. “I Don’t Do Drugs” by Doja Cat (feat. Ariana Grande)

Right off of Doja Cat’s new, highly-anticipated album “Planet Her'', “I Don’t Do Drugs” lives up to the hype. The song, featuring Ariana Grande, is bound to make its way to the top of the charts and onto everyone’s playlists. The visuals, for the song and the whole album, are mesmerizing. Do not be surprised when you hear this song on every radio station today. 

2. “Lipstick” by WILLOW

“Lipstick” proves that WILLOW only releases gold. WILLOW, who is currently all over TikTok right now with her song, “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l”, channels early 2000’s pop-rock stars in the single, making a departure from her previous works that are more indie. Along with releasing this single, WILLOW announced a new album, “Lately I Feel Everything”, that is set to be released on July 16. WILLOW is leading the comeback of the early 2000’s alternative movement and we could not be more excited. 

3. “Healing” by FLETCHER

FLETCHER’s new single “Healing” flawlessly depicts the journey of accepting your past and moving on, no matter how long this can take. In the song, the singer recognizes that perfection is not always attainable and to fully be content with your life, you must recognize this. “Healing” is perfect for anyone who is going through the process of just that, healing. 

4. “Symptomatic” by Peach PRC

With 1.3 million TikTok followers, Peach PRC is making a huge splash with her new single, “Symptomatic.” The singer has never shied away from sharing her mental health journey with her followers, and her new song delves into the struggles she faces every day. The upbeat pop song is catchy and the message is extremely important, making the song a must-listen. 

5. “First Time” by Lucy Dacus

In her new album, “Home Video”, Lucy Dacus brilliantly takes us through her younger years, hitting us with waves of nostalgia in the process. The song, “First Time” paints a picture of young love, in a way that is raw and real. The lyrics and melody transport the listener to a simple time where love was new and exquisite. “First Time” is a masterpiece. 

6. “Tragic” by Jazmine Sullivan

The new song “Tragic” by Jazmine Sullivan goes over the need for the honesty that women hold back on when it comes to sex. In the song, Sullivan goes over the importance of “reclaiming” her time and turning the focus onto herself in the bedroom. The vocals paired with the ever-so-important message make it a song that every woman should listen to.

Payton Toomey is an editorial intern at BUST and a student at the University of Arizona studying Journalism and Information Sciences and eSociety. She loves writing about mental health, feminism and pop culture. You can follow her on Twitter @PaytonToomey.
