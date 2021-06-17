Singer-Songwriter Marzz Discusses Her Debut EP "Love Letterz," Her Creative Process, And Being Co-signed By Timbaland: BUST Interview

Singer/songwriter and Louisville-native Marzz is setting the tone with the release of her debut EP, Love Letterz. A project about self-love, healing, and the practice of vulnerability, Love Letterz comes after an array of impressive singles from Marzz, including “So Frequently," “Countless Times," and “Cleopatra." I had the pleasure of getting to know Marzz as we discussed more about her EP, her creative process, and potential future collaborations.

How does it feel to know that this EP is coming out so soon?

I’m definitely excited. It’s also something that I am nervous about because it’s me being vulnerable and open to the world. I’m not that type of person, you know? I’m a private person, and it’s not something that I look forward to; telling people how I feel. But, I’m glad it’s another level to my life that I am accepting. It’s okay to be vulnerable, to heal from stuff and just be myself.

What’s the overall message or biggest takeaway that you would want your audience to receive from listening to Love Letterz?

It’s a part of self love, self detoxification, and healing. Being able to open up about your differences and not caring what other people’s opinions are. It’s okay to be selfish, to do your own thing, to make mistakes and learn from it and grow. This EP is definitely something that was a learning lesson to me. A lot of people want to stay in that moment and be angry, but forgive and move on because life is too short. Just stay positive and know that there is always a light at the end of the tunnel.

How would you describe your overall creative process?

It’s definitely all over the place. I’m a super messy, disorganized person, but when it comes to creating, it’s whatever I am feeling at the moment. Sometimes I’ll be surprised at myself. I put myself in a zone when I hear a beat; I'll zone out everybody else around me. It’s just me, the music, and my notebook or phone.

In regards to the animation that you posted to accompany this EP, I wanted to know the backstory behind how that came together.

I’ve got to give props to my manager. He came to me and was like, “You should make your own animation and share with the people your story about you coming out to your mom; it’s so interesting how that happened,” because I have an interesting story to tell. Him witnessing my relationship with my mom, he was like, “This would be great." It was just a good piece of content that we were able to share. It’s something that I had been wanting to share for a while, but I was scared. He pushed it out of me, so I appreciate him for that.

As an artist, how would you describe your relationship with music?

It’s a conflict of emotions. I struggle personally with dealing with certain things, so below it, using my music as an escape and the way that I am able to feel comfortable expressing myself means a lot. I can’t describe it; it just brings out the best in me. It blows my mind that I can sing a song, but I can’t tell somebody [what I want to say] by just talking. It’s something deeper than I can honestly describe.

What was your first reaction when you found out that Timbaland wanted to co-sign you?

I went into investigation mode. I was posting a couple of covers on Instagram of my favorite artists (Kehlani, Teyana Taylor), and at first I wasn’t telling people that I was songwriting because I wasn’t calling it that. I was just writing in my notebook, but I was posting the freestyles. One in particular caught the eyes of [Timbaland]. He was like, “Yo, you’re a dope writer. Your pen game is strong.” I was like, “Hold up, this is really him.” He was actually DM’ing me. I never told anyone this, but I had found out in my room and I had dropped my phone. My dad was like, “Yo, what’s wrong?” and I was just screaming and everything. [Timbaland] flew me out for three days, we made four records, and two of them will be on the EP. I’m blessed.

Are there any artists that you would like to collaborate with in the future?

Definitely Jack Harlow, Bryson Tiller, Kaash Paige. If I ever get a song with Jhene Aiko [or] if she even mentions my name, my heart will melt; definitely on my bucket list and I will work super hard for that. Kehlani, Teyana Taylor, Ari Lennox, Chloe x Hallie; I think we’d make something crazy. I’ve been tapping in with Travis Scott a lot. I think me and him can make some type of crazy anthem.

If you were to leave a legacy behind, how would you like to be remembered?

I would want to be remembered for spreading love, positivity, uniqueness, and realness. I’m not one of those people to flaunt this lifestyle, simply because I know what comes with it. I also know how hard I worked for it and this can definitely be here today and gone tomorrow. That’s how I want to be remembered, as someone who spread love, positivity, and made good music. Also for showing love.

You can check out Love Letterz here.

Top Photo Courtesy of Elizabeth "Eli" Wirija / "Countless Times" Music Video Courtesy of Marzz via YouTube / Animation Created By Leotheshooter & Tahj Jacobi

Sydney Jackson is an editorial intern for BUST magazine and also writes for The Pop Topic and Consonancie. An aspiring author and content creator, Sydney is passionate about writing on various topics regarding culture, media, and all things women-focused. You can find her on all platforms @sydthecrybaby.