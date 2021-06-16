Garbage's New Album Proves They're Just As Good—And Just As Unapologetic—As Ever

“The men who rule the world have made a fucking mess,” sings Shirley Manson, matter-of-factly, in the opening line of No Gods No Masters—Garbage’s seventh full-length since releasing their eponymous debut in 1995—appropriately setting the tone for an album forged by the raw emotions of a band still trying to make sense of a world consumed by racism, sexism, and capitalism. This rebellious spirit is present in Manson’s refusal to sugarcoat lyrics and the sonic inclusion of unexpected synths and heavy guitars, culminating in 11 tracks unapologetically fed up with a society built on inequality. 

By Kathryn Hensch

By Kathryn Hensch

This article originally appeared in the Summer 2021 print edition of BUST Magazine.

