Garbage's New Album Proves They're Just As Good—And Just As Unapologetic—As Ever

“The men who rule the world have made a fucking mess,” sings Shirley Manson, matter-of-factly, in the opening line of No Gods No Masters—Garbage’s seventh full-length since releasing their eponymous debut in 1995—appropriately setting the tone for an album forged by the raw emotions of a band still trying to make sense of a world consumed by racism, sexism, and capitalism. This rebellious spirit is present in Manson’s refusal to sugarcoat lyrics and the sonic inclusion of unexpected synths and heavy guitars, culminating in 11 tracks unapologetically fed up with a society built on inequality.





GARBAGE

No Gods No Masters

(Stunvolume/Infectious Music)



By Kathryn Hensch



