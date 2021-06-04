Liz Phair's Inventive New Album, 'Soberish,' Has Everything Fans Will Love: BUST Review

I love all eras of Liz Phair, and Soberish is no exception. Her first full-length record in a decade finds Phair combining her early work’s inventive, intimate jump-rope-rhyme sounds with her innate pop hit-making ability by enlisting Exile in Guyville/Whip-Smart/whitechocolatespaceegg producer Brad Wood. Soberish has everything Phair fans love: explicit desire within complicated love, rebellious lyrics sung in striking melodies, and even a nod to Henry, the bartending friend from 1998 favorite “Polyester Bride.” Phair wrote, when introducing 2010’s delightfully weird Funstyle: “This is my journey. I’ll keep sending postcards.” Soberish is yet another postcard full of revelations from a true artist following her muse. As always, we’re lucky to receive it. –Robin Edwards

SOBERISH
by Liz Phair
(Matador Capital) 

This article originally appeared in the Summer 2021 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

