Japanese Breakfast's "Jubilee" Is All At Once Dreamy, Intimate, And Joyful

Japanese Breakfast goes big on Jubilee, an album featuring billowing orchestral arrangements, smooth ’80s flourishes, and lush shoegaze sounds. Michelle Zauner’s previous two albums under this moniker dealt with grief and loss, but it’s apparent from the cheerful horns on the first track that Jubilee is bold and triumphant. Japanese Breakfast has always displayed a wide range, and this is no exception: from the danceable (“Be Sweet”) to the brooding (“Sit”) to the political (“Savage Good Boy”), Jubilee contains an impressive array of genres, moods, and tones. This album is all at once dreamy, intimate, and joyful.

By Sarah C. Jones

This article originally appeared in the Summer 2021 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

