David Bowie Cover Album 'Modern Love' Is A Melancholic Tribute To The Late Musician: BUST Review

Details
IN Music

BUST Modern Love 6ab72
This collection of David Bowie covers by an array of artists purportedly seeks to spotlight the late, great performer’s lesser-known appreciation for soul, R&B, jazz, funk, and gospel. But was Bowie’s appreciation for said genres truly obscure? He famously performed on The Dick Cavett Show backed by R&B powerhouse Luther Vandross and was later produced by Nile Rodgers of disco/funk paragon Chic. From the instrumental “Life on Mars” to the milquetoast rendition of “Soul Love,” if there’s an overarching theme here, it’s melancholy. Meshell Ndegeocello brings light to “Fantastic Voyage,” but sadly not enough to salvage the album. We can’t fault the effort though; we miss David Bowie, too. –Camille Collins

Various Artists
Modern Love
(BBE Music)

This article originally appeared in the Summer 2021 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

More from BUST

The 1970s Influences In St. Vincent's New "Daddy's Home" Singles Usher In Her New Era Of Glamour And Grit

Serpentwithfeet's New Album, "DEACON", Marks An Era Of Unapologetic Black Queer Contentment

Lion Babe's Latest Hit Song Pays Homage To Legendary Visual Artist Freda Kahlo

ADVERTISEMENT
Tags: Modern Love , David Bowie , soul , R&B , jazz , funk , gospel

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

unnamed faf6d

The Linda Lindas Just Scored A Record Deal After Performing Their Viral Song “Racist, Sexist Boy”

Nikole Hannah Jones 98719 95244

After Appointing Nikole Hannah-Jones, Conservative UNC Chapel Hill Board of Trustees Denies Knight Chair Tenure for the First Time Since 1980 for One Reason: “Politics”

Lady Gaga YouTube Still aced2

Lady Gaga Opens Up About Sexual Assault And Mental Health In Oprah and Prince Harry's New Show

Wren Wilder c5a41

Music Video Premiere: Wren Wilder's New Video For Her Song "Egyptian Cotton" Is Pop Perfection

emily kinney credit davy green 1 6cabb

Actress and Singer-Songwriter Emily Kinney Gets In Touch With Her Spirituality In Her Newest Music Video: BUST Premiere

SImone Biles fb431

Simone Biles Continues Absolute Dominance, Makes History Yet Again In Recent Competition

magic 3 c0f88

Singer-Songwriter and DJ Anabel Englund Speaks On The Making of Her Deluxxe Album, Messing With Magic: BUST Interview

revival c54c3

Monica West Puts the Women of Baptist Churches at the Center of Her Narrative In This Story of Magical Realism

unnamed 22 3ba63

True Crime & Makeup YouTuber Bailey Sarian Is Launching A New Podcast On Spotify Called "Dark History"

Screen Shot 2021 05 25 at 4.21.29 PM 305fc

Solange Knowles' Saint Heron Is Creating A Space For The Preservation Of Black Art

Upcoming Events

Feral Hag Market of the Beast: The Reaping (Virtual)
Fri Jul 30
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: The Reaping (Virtual)
Sat Jul 31
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: The Reaping (Virtual)
Sun Aug 01
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: The Reaping (Virtual)
Mon Aug 02
View Full Calendar