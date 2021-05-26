5 Rad Reading Recommendations From Florence Shaw of Dry Cleaning

Details
IN Music

DRY CLEANING 071220 GULLICK 01 02 2 b808a

South London four-piece Dry Cleaning released its debut LP on 4AD in April. New Long Leg’s tight, focused post-punk sets a formidable stage, but vocalist Florence Shaw’s way with words—droll musings and surreal non-sequiturs delivered spoken, with canny dryness—steals the show. We thought Shaw, who has a background as a visual artist, researcher, and drawing lecturer, might have good reading recommendations, and we were right. –Emily Nokes

melody 20e70

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Convenience Store Woman by Sayaka Murata
The portrayal of a female character who finds routine and logical systems soothing was something I hadn’t come across too often in fiction. I love this book.

melody 942e9
2. Melody: Story of a Nude Dancer by Sylvie Rancourt
This is a collected series of comic books made when Sylvie Rancourt was working in a Montreal strip club in the 1980s. It’s thought to be one of the first ever autobiographical comic book series!

chernobyl feadb
3. Chernobyl Prayer by Svetlana Alexievich
This book contains interviews with witnesses to the Chernobyl disaster. It leaves the reader to draw their own conclusions by arranging different perspectives side by side; from inside and outside, informed and ill-informed, people with vastly differing priorities. It has some of the most shocking and otherworldly passages I’ve ever read anywhere. 

gosh 72aa1
4. Gosh This is Hard by Sophie Taylor
Sophie Taylor and I met at university when we were the only two students who arrived late on the first day. Being shamed together seemed to create an immediate bond and we’ve been linked ever since. This is a wonderful book of her short stories and poems published last year. 

ADVERTISEMENT

forgive 20710
5. I Don’t Know How To Forgive You When You Make No Apology For This Haunting by Sunnah Khan
This booklet of poems is part of a collection, 4 Brown Girls Who Write, which came out last year. It’s heartbreaking at times, over just a few pages. 

Photo: Steve Gullick

This article originally appeared in the Summer 2021 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

More from BUST

Does Julia Cameron Do "Morning Pages"? We Asked "The Artist's Way" Author About Her Writing Process: BUST Interview

CEO And Poet Kanchan Singh Illustrates The Ugly Truth Behind Healing From Trauma In Her Newest Book "Dear Me, I Love You": BUST Interview

8 New, Inclusive YA Rom-Coms You'll Fall For This Spring

Tags: Florence Shaw , Dry Cleaning , New Long Leg , reading list , Sayaka Murata , Sylvie Rancourt , Svetlana Alexievich , Sophie Taylor , Sunnah Khan , poetry

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

Drew Barrymore d6e24

Drew Barrymore Interviews Dylan Farrow, Says She Was "Gaslit" Into Working With Woody Allen

photo 1564694457547 6ea79902e0be 7154f

NYPD Is Banned From NYC Pride Events Until 2025 In An Effort To "Create Safer Spaces" For LGBTQIA+ And BIPOC Communities

Untitled design 7 5b8de

YouTuber and Former Opera Singer Khadija Mbowe Speaks On Self Awareness, Creating Her Own Music Program, and More: BUST Interview

Nikole Hannah Jones 98719 95244

After Appointing Nikole Hannah-Jones, Conservative UNC Chapel Hill Board of Trustees Denies Knight Chair Tenure for the First Time Since 1980 for One Reason: “Politics”

maya fe1a3

The TV Gods Look Kindly Upon Us Once Again: Maya Rudolph And Mj Rodriguez To Star In New Apple TV+ Comedy Series

Demi Lovato 2 2013 652dc

Demi Lovato Comes Out As Non-Binary: "This Has Come After A Lot Of Healing And Self-Reflective Work"

Copy of MG 39682 85c13

CEO and Poet Kanchan Singh Illustrates The Ugly Truth Behind Healing From Trauma In Her Newest Book "Dear Me, I Love You": BUST Interview

Lady Gaga YouTube Still aced2

Lady Gaga Opens Up About Sexual Assault And Mental Health In Oprah and Prince Harry's New Show

timothy l brock r6X xFcASk unsplash 7aa57

In Honor of Mental Health Action Day, Here Are 8 Mental Health Organizations to Know and Support

Pro choice demonstration about Whole Womans Health v. Hellerstedt in front of SCOTUS 28 d06ee

Texas is Using Private Citizens to Enforce Its New Unprecedented "Heartbeat Bill" That Can Ban Abortions As Early As Six Weeks

Upcoming Events

Feral Hag Market of the Beast: The Reaping (Virtual)
Fri Jul 30
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: The Reaping (Virtual)
Sat Jul 31
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: The Reaping (Virtual)
Sun Aug 01
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: The Reaping (Virtual)
Mon Aug 02
View Full Calendar