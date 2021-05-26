Music Video Premiere: Wren Wilder's New Video For Her Song "Egyptian Cotton" Is Pop Perfection

Details
IN Music

Wren Wilder c5a41
Wren Wilder’s new music video is the perfect pastel-colored backdrop to her melodic pop song, "Egyptian Cotton." The song takes what could be a sad subject—the end of a relationship—and instead delivers an experience full of upbeat whimsy thanks to Wilder’s serene vocals and playful instrumentals. The video, directed by Susan O’Brien, reflects this mood flawlessly with colorful backgrounds, clothing, props, and fruit-and-flower-filled imagery, creating a perfect balance between heartbreak and happy ending that is incredibly fun to watch.

L.A.-based Wilder describes herself as a “musical storyteller, multi-instrumentalist, and producer” who “creates extraordinary moments through pop music overflowing with emotional complexity.” Her songs are all original and take inspiration from a mix of pop, folk, and rock genres, combining various instruments in new and unique ways that turn negative emotions and insecurities into “confidence, joy, celebration, and unconditional love.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Top photo credit: Image via Wren Wilder

More from BUST
Lion Babe's Latest Hit Song Pays Homage To Legendary Visual Artist Frida Kahlo
Lil Nas X Ignites Satanic Panic With His Haunted, Celestial Music Video for "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"
Ora The Molecule Is Creating A Safe Place For Self Expression: BUST Interview

ADVERTISEMENT

Natalie Frate is a graduate of Rochester Institute of Technology with a BS in Sociology and Anthropology and SOAS, University of London with an MA in Comparative Literature. She is currently pursuing a degree in Experimental Humanities at NYU and waiting out the pandemic in her hometown, Cleveland, OH. She enjoys reading books, wearing clothes, and eating food with her friends. Follow her on Instagram @natalieroseindigo
Tags: Wren Wilder , pop , new music , music video

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

Drew Barrymore d6e24

Drew Barrymore Interviews Dylan Farrow, Says She Was "Gaslit" Into Working With Woody Allen

photo 1564694457547 6ea79902e0be 7154f

NYPD Is Banned From NYC Pride Events Until 2025 In An Effort To "Create Safer Spaces" For LGBTQIA+ And BIPOC Communities

Untitled design 7 5b8de

YouTuber and Former Opera Singer Khadija Mbowe Speaks On Self Awareness, Creating Her Own Music Program, and More: BUST Interview

Nikole Hannah Jones 98719 95244

After Appointing Nikole Hannah-Jones, Conservative UNC Chapel Hill Board of Trustees Denies Knight Chair Tenure for the First Time Since 1980 for One Reason: “Politics”

maya fe1a3

The TV Gods Look Kindly Upon Us Once Again: Maya Rudolph And Mj Rodriguez To Star In New Apple TV+ Comedy Series

Demi Lovato 2 2013 652dc

Demi Lovato Comes Out As Non-Binary: "This Has Come After A Lot Of Healing And Self-Reflective Work"

Copy of MG 39682 85c13

CEO and Poet Kanchan Singh Illustrates The Ugly Truth Behind Healing From Trauma In Her Newest Book "Dear Me, I Love You": BUST Interview

Lady Gaga YouTube Still aced2

Lady Gaga Opens Up About Sexual Assault And Mental Health In Oprah and Prince Harry's New Show

timothy l brock r6X xFcASk unsplash 7aa57

In Honor of Mental Health Action Day, Here Are 8 Mental Health Organizations to Know and Support

Pro choice demonstration about Whole Womans Health v. Hellerstedt in front of SCOTUS 28 d06ee

Texas is Using Private Citizens to Enforce Its New Unprecedented "Heartbeat Bill" That Can Ban Abortions As Early As Six Weeks

Upcoming Events

Feral Hag Market of the Beast: The Reaping (Virtual)
Fri Jul 30
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: The Reaping (Virtual)
Sat Jul 31
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: The Reaping (Virtual)
Sun Aug 01
Feral Hag Market of the Beast: The Reaping (Virtual)
Mon Aug 02
View Full Calendar