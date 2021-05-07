Willow Smith Takes Over Her Mom's Rock Band Wicked Wisdom As A Mother's Day Surprise

Mother’s Day weekend is off to a great start at the Pinkett-Smith residence. On a recent special edition of the show Red Table Talk, Willow Smith orchestrated one of the best gifts ever, leading her mother Jada Pinkett-Smith’s former rock band, Wicked Wisdom, in an awesome rendition of their hit song “Bleed All Over Me.”

The episode starts with Willow discussing all of the effort that went into planning this surprise months in advance. There was footage of her in rehearsals with the band, and of the entire stage production setup she managed to pull together in the backyard without her mother noticing. Once the surprise is revealed, the whole family rocks out together, with Jada’s “stank-face” becoming the ultimate marker of joy, respect, and appreciation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wicked Wisdom had a great run in the early 2000s. With Jada as lead singer, the metal band produced two albums, opened up for Britney Spears on tour, and performed at Ozzfest in 2005, according to Consequence Heavy. It was a stark departure from Pinkett-Smith's traditional acting career, and had a distinct impact on Willow’s developing perception of both music and womanhood.

Willow surprised Jada for Mother’s Day & got Jada’s rock band, Wicked Wisdom back together & sang one of their songs. Look at how Jada’s looking at her 🥺👸🏽🎸 pic.twitter.com/Io5L58Z6UL — Cassia Jones (@AwkwardGirlLA) May 5, 2021

“When I was, I wanna say about three or four, I went on tour with my mom and her band Wicked Wisdom,” Willow recalled. “Wicked Wisdom was lit. This is the music that I grew up around. My mother was superwoman. She was a rock star, warrior, and nurturer all in one. So unapologetically badass…I was my mom’s biggest fan.”

A recording artist herself, Willow’s own sound has taken a major turn over the past year or so. In 2020, she released a rock-infused joint album with collaborator Tyler Cole titled The Anxiety. Just a few weeks ago, she dropped a new track called “Transparent Soul” that emitted an early 2000s punk vibe, reminiscent of artists and bands among the likes of Avril Lavigne and Blink-182.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jada must surely be proud of Willow’s accomplishments over the years, and Willow’s nod to her mother was the perfect way of honoring her legacy. “I felt like it was only right for me to pay homage to a time in her life when she showed me what womaning up really is about,” Willow remarked. Who knows? Maybe they'll form their own band someday and give us the mother-daughter bops we didn't know we needed. Watch the full episode here.

Top Image: Screenshot From Red Table Talk's "Willow's Mother's Day Surprise"

More From BUST

Billie Eilish's British Vogue Cover Shows More Than Just The Singer's Skin

Lion Babe's Latest His Song Pays Homage To Legendary Visual Artist Frida Kahlo

Foushee Joins Fender Next's 2021 Class And Speaks On Making Music With Lil Wayne: BUST Interview

Jamilah Horton is a graduate of Wellesley College with a B.A. in Cinema & Media Studies and Africana Studies. She lives in Harlem, NYC and enjoys watching and critiquing the latest films and television shows, especially those that center Black women and femmes. Subscribe to her YouTube channel That's A Wrap TV for more!