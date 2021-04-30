Pop Legend Marianne Faithfull's COVID-19 Recovery Inspired Her New Spoken Word Album "She Walks In Beauty"

From a convent schoolgirl to a 1960s pop princess in the center of the swinging London scene, Marianne Faithfull is a bona fide legend who, after struggling with addiction and homelessness, reclaimed herself artistically with the brilliant 1979 album Broken English. After recovering from COVID-19 recently, Faithfull was inspired to record a spoken-word album of her favorite poems—“She Walks in Beauty” (Lord Byron), “Ode to a Nightingale” (John Keats), and other classics—collaborating with artists including Nick Cave, Warren Ellis, and Brian Eno. The combination of the literary text, Faithfull’s distinct voice, and the musical accompaniments provides a listening experience designed to steady and lift the spirit during these chaotic times. –Michael Levine

"She Walks In Beauty"
Marianne Faithfull
(BMG)

This article originally appeared in the Spring 2021 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

