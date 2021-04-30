Pop Legend Marianne Faithfull's COVID-19 Recovery Inspired Her New Spoken Word Album "She Walks In Beauty"

From a convent schoolgirl to a 1960s pop princess in the center of the swinging London scene, Marianne Faithfull is a bona fide legend who, after struggling with addiction and homelessness, reclaimed herself artistically with the brilliant 1979 album Broken English. After recovering from COVID-19 recently, Faithfull was inspired to record a spoken-word album of her favorite poems—“She Walks in Beauty” (Lord Byron), “Ode to a Nightingale” (John Keats), and other classics—collaborating with artists including Nick Cave, Warren Ellis, and Brian Eno. The combination of the literary text, Faithfull’s distinct voice, and the musical accompaniments provides a listening experience designed to steady and lift the spirit during these chaotic times. –Michael Levine

"She Walks In Beauty"

Marianne Faithfull

(BMG)

